BlueTree Technologies and Priniv Launch the World's First Reduced-Sugar Orange Juice with No Additives - Available in Israeli Supermarkets Starting February 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ground-breaking achievement for the food and beverage industry, BlueTree Technologies, an Israeli food-tech company specializing in sugar reduction, and Priniv, a leading Israeli juice manufacturer, have launched the world's first commercially available reduced-sugar orange juice with no additives.

Starting the last week of February 2025, consumers in Israel will be able to purchase this revolutionary orange juice at local supermarkets. This marks a first-of-its-kind rollout, providing a healthier juice option without compromising taste, texture, or quality.

Addressing the Global Sugar Challenge

Many consumers don't realize that standard 100% orange juice contains nearly as much sugar as fizzy canned drinks-approximately 8-10 grams per 100ml-contributing significantly to daily sugar intake. With rising concerns over excessive sugar consumption and its direct links to obesity, diabetes, and other health issues, the need for healthier beverage options has never been more urgent. Additionally, governments worldwide are implementing sugar taxes to curb consumption, making reduced-sugar solutions increasingly important.

Priniv's new reduced-sugar orange juice, enabled by BlueTree's patented sugar reduction technology, delivers the same fresh taste of real oranges-but with up to 50% less sugar and no artificial sweeteners or additives.

A Healthier Alternative Without Compromise

Unlike traditional sugar reduction methods that rely on artificial sweeteners, BlueTree's technology selectively removes naturally occurring sugars such as sucrose while preserving the juice's natural integrity. This ensures that consumers enjoy the same refreshing taste and nutritional benefits while reducing sugar intake.

"Consumers deserve a real alternative to high-sugar juices, and this product delivers just that," said Michael Gordon, CEO of BlueTree Technologies. "With health concerns and sugar-related regulations on the rise, this launch marks a turning point in the beverage industry. Less sugar doesn't mean less taste-it means better choices for everyone."

Ido Yaniv, CEO of Priniv, added: "As the first juice manufacturer in the world to bring this cutting-edge technology to market, we are proud to provide consumers with an option that meets both health-conscious demands and great taste. This product will be widely available in Israeli supermarkets from late February 2025."

How It Works & Sugar Reduction Impact

BlueTree's sugar reduction system uses advanced layer separation technology to naturally reduce sugar levels while preserving essential vitamins, minerals, and flavors. In addition to 100% fruit juices, the technology has been successfully applied to milk, dairy, and even beer, enabling manufacturers to create low- to zero-sugar products without additives.

What's Next for BlueTree?

Following this landmark launch in Israel, BlueTree is expanding its global presence through partnerships across Latin America, the U.S., Europe, and Asia-markets where demand for healthier, reduced-sugar beverages is surging.

With regulatory pressure mounting and consumers demanding clean-label options, BlueTree is leading the transformation of the beverage industry, proving that better health starts with smarter, natural solutions.

