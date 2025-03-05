Christyan Malek takes up CIO role, after nine years at JP Morgan

London based Pont Capital (UK) Limited, the private investment vehicle specialized in energy announced today the appointment of Christyan Malek as Chief Investment Officer. Malek brings extensive expertise in global energy markets following a distinguished nine-year tenure at JP Morgan, where he was ranked the number one energy analyst according to Institutional Investor and served as Global Head of Energy Strategy, Managing Director.

Pont Capital is a private investment vehicle created in 2023 to capitalise on the opportunities across energy and energy transition; with a mandate to invest globally. The Funds management team is set to initially deploy GBP 300 million either through direct investments or coinvesting.

"The opportunities for investing in the sector globally are increasing exponentially and therefore a discerning investment approach is key; I look forward to putting my experience to work for Pont and its investors. We have a great pipeline which we will continue to analyse with the optimal combination of insight, agility and responsibility" commented Malek.

Pont Capital boasts Qatari businessman Ghanim Saad Al Saad as its anchor investor. The Funds management team is made up of Mark Broadley, Eric Sériès and Mr. Malek as Partners.

