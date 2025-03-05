Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today announced that Bruce Lowthers, CEO, and John Crawford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 9:30am ET. Management will also participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/ under the "Events Presentations" section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

