Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has announced an agreement with FREENOW, Europe's leading multi-mobility app with taxis at its core, to transform its customer communication strategy using Vonage Communications APIs.

Leveraging Vonage's Messages API which includes support for RCS, WhatsApp, and SMS, along with Fraud Defender Advanced and Number Verification, FREENOW is implementing more robust and secure, branded communication solutions. Currently live in nine countries, this tailored approach is designed to improve customer trust, simplify the customer experience and drive measurable outcomes, such as enhanced click-through rates (CTR) and optimized one-time password (OTP) conversion rates.

Known for offering a wide range of vehicles to consumers, FREENOW empowers its users across 150 cities in multiple European markets to access taxis, car-sharing services, e-scooters, e-bikes, and more-all in one app. Through this comprehensive solution, FREENOW is set to transform its customer communication strategy using Vonage's innovative API solutions.

"Partnering with Vonage reflects our dedication to seamless and secure communication with our customers," said Tim Ossenfort, Vice President of Engineering at FREENOW. "Vonage's APIs provide us with the flexibility and reliability to meet the demands of millions of users across Europe, enabling us to deliver branded, interactive experiences that inspire confidence, enhance engagement and speed and simplify the customer experience. Looking ahead, we plan to incorporate Number Verification and Silent Authentication via Network APIs into our solution, further strengthening the trust and security that underpin our customer interactions."

The collaboration began with FREENOW utilizing Vonage's SMS and WhatsApp solutions, key in ensuring direct and efficient interactions with users. Building on this foundation, FREENOW is moving towards implementing branded messages via RCS to introduce an added layer of trust and interactivity. Notably, FREENOW is already achieving a 100% conversion rate with RCS-ready devices, showcasing the success and potential of this messaging approach. By integrating verified business communications, FREENOW is positioned to provide a more engaging, user-friendly messaging experience. These advancements will help the company streamline marketing campaigns, customer support, and OTP services.

"This agreement between Vonage and FREENOW sets a new milestone in user-focused, technology-driven communication for Europe's mobility sector," said Seckin Arikan, Head of API at Vonage. "By combining FREENOW's dynamic vision as a multi-mobility powerhouse with our industry-leading communications technologies, we're excited to drive innovation and create a more secure and engaging user experience. By providing a simple and secure alternative to SMS with the added support for branding and sharing rich media like photos and videos that customers have come to expect, we're seeing more and more demand for RCS. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to connect with their customers, simply and securely."

