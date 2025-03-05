Litmus Automation, MachineMetrics, and Augury Take the Lead in ABI Research's Data Analytics for OEE: Up-and-Comers Competitive Ranking

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Competitive Ranking by global technology intelligence firm?ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the solutions offered from ten emerging Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) data analytics suppliers. These "up-and-comers" are defined as companies with fewer than 2,000 employees and founded within the last 15 years. Vendors outside this scope were excluded to maintain consistency. The report evaluates vendors based on eleven criteria across innovation and implementation, including connectivity, deployment, usability, new technology use, and visualization. It also assesses commercial success, time-to-value (TTV), go-to-market strategy (GTM), manufacturing vertical penetration, scalability, and pricing. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

Market Leaders: Litmus Automation, MachineMetrics, Augury

Mainstream: Crosser, Itanta Analytics, Ekhosoft, Limble, InfluxData, MaintainX

Followers: Aptean

"Litmus Automation ranked first overall, leading in connectivity and deployment criteria for innovation, along with high scores in scalability and time-to-value," states James Iversen, Industrial and Manufacturing Industry Analyst at ABI Research. "MachineMetrics placed second overall due to manufacturing vertical penetration and rapid scalability through automatic data tag mapping for standardized schema. Augury ranked third overall with strong scores in commercial success and pricing structure."

Mainstream vendors Crosser Technologies, Itanta Analytics, Ekhosoft, Limble, InfluxData, and MaintainX have robust OEE solutions. However, have ground to gain in terms of scalability and manufacturing vertical penetration. These companies have an opportunity to deploy both On-Premises and SaaS solutions with no-code alterations, along with open APIs and a strong method of data standardization. Ekhosoft and Itanta Analytics would benefit from expanding coverage to all process industries they aim to serve.

Aptean is the only follower in the assessment. "Aptean has a good base for growth with the necessary components of SaaS and On-Premises offerings, role-specific views, and low/no-code platform customization. To compete with rising Up-and-Comers, Aptean should be more flexible in how it sells its solution by working with system integrators and value-added resellers," Iversen concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Up-and-Comers: Data Analytics for OEE Competitive Ranking report. This report is part of the company's ?Industrial and Manufacturing Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

