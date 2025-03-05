Baffled by Sustainability in 2025? "What the…?" Arrives With Answers

The premiere episode of 3BL's new video series features a candid conversation with Daniel Blackman, founder of Renaissance94

"What the...?" is the question on every business leader's mind right now.

With expectations on corporate sustainability and social impact shifting fast, companies are scrambling to keep up. To cut through the noise, 3BL, alongside solutions journalism publisher TriplePundit, have launched "What the...?", a bold new video series delivering unfiltered insights into the toughest challenges facing responsible business today.

The premiere episode features Daniel Blackman, founder of Renaissance94, in a candid conversation about the missteps made by sustainability professionals, the challenges of engaging communities on issues like climate action and resilience, and how business leaders can step up in this critical moment. Throughout the discussion, Blackman sheds light on the complex dynamics at play in the sustainability space, emphasizing that too often, strategies are fragmented, and efforts lack the consistency needed for meaningful change.

As Blackman puts it, "We can't just talk about change every four years during an election cycle. Real impact comes from ongoing dialogue, accountability, and bringing frontline communities into the decision-making process." This powerful statement encapsulates the core of the conversation-sustainability is not a momentary focus but a long-term commitment that must be woven into the fabric of everyday business practices.

Click here to watch the premiere episode.

In a world full of buzzwords and half-answers, we're here to ask the questions that matter. So if you've ever looked at the latest headlines and thought, What the…?, you're in the right place.

