Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2025 14:18 Uhr
Baffled by Sustainability in 2025? "What the…?" Arrives With Answers

The premiere episode of 3BL's new video series features a candid conversation with Daniel Blackman, founder of Renaissance94

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / "What the...?" is the question on every business leader's mind right now.

With expectations on corporate sustainability and social impact shifting fast, companies are scrambling to keep up. To cut through the noise, 3BL, alongside solutions journalism publisher TriplePundit, have launched "What the...?", a bold new video series delivering unfiltered insights into the toughest challenges facing responsible business today.

The premiere episode features Daniel Blackman, founder of Renaissance94, in a candid conversation about the missteps made by sustainability professionals, the challenges of engaging communities on issues like climate action and resilience, and how business leaders can step up in this critical moment. Throughout the discussion, Blackman sheds light on the complex dynamics at play in the sustainability space, emphasizing that too often, strategies are fragmented, and efforts lack the consistency needed for meaningful change.

As Blackman puts it, "We can't just talk about change every four years during an election cycle. Real impact comes from ongoing dialogue, accountability, and bringing frontline communities into the decision-making process." This powerful statement encapsulates the core of the conversation-sustainability is not a momentary focus but a long-term commitment that must be woven into the fabric of everyday business practices.

Click here to watch the premiere episode.

In a world full of buzzwords and half-answers, we're here to ask the questions that matter. So if you've ever looked at the latest headlines and thought, What the…?, you're in the right place.

About 3BL
3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

Learn more at 3bl.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



