Sysco Corporation: Sysco 2024 Sustainability Report: At the Heart of One Planet One Table

Our One Planet One Table Assortment increases access to items produced with our planet and people in mind. Hallmarks of the program include:

Responsibly Sourced:

Products that align with our commitment to sustainability, ethical practices and fostering a positive social impact.

Eco Focused:

Products produced via methods that reduce environmental impacts, emphasize sustainable practices and promote biodiversity.

Designed to Reduce Waste:

Products developed with the intent to minimize landfill waste via recycling, reuse or composting.

Aligning with industry-leading standards and certifications

Wholesome Farms® Imperial Cage Free Liquid Whole Eggs are American Humane Certified for production using science-based standards centered on the globally accepted Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare: freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury or disease; freedom to express normal behavior; and freedom from fear and distress.

Sysco FreshPoint Natural and Imperial Fresh lettuce participate in the Sysco Sustainable Produce Program supported by the Sustainable Food Group Sustainability Standard. Participating farmers are committed to growers' welfare and to reducing on-field environmental impacts through soil health, responsible nutrient use and irrigation management.

Citavo Imperial Colombian Coffees are Rainforest Alliance Certified and made from 100% Arabica beans harvested from high-altitude regions around the world. Other Citavo tiers encourage sustainability in a unique way. Citavo Classic Coffees participates in Good Grounds, which increases access to resources for socially just, environmentally responsible, and profitable farming, while Citavo Supreme Coffees are both USDA Organic and Fair Trade Alliance Certified.

Our Earth Plus Paper Fiber Containers are unbleached and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)-free. Certified by the BPI, these disposable takeout boxes meet science-based standards for compostability in industrial composting facilities.

BY THE NUMBERS

3.5K+ items

20+ leading sustainability certification and standards backing the assortment

15 product categories

74% Sysco Brand items

