Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Moon River Moly Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) (OTCQB: MRIVF) ("Moon River" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement on March 3, 2025 with Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Moon River's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because of its track record and ability to enhance our visibility to investors within the retail marketplace in North America and Europe," noted Paul Parisotto, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Moon River will be a cash consideration of up to $9,000 CAD, starting March 3rd, 2025, for a period of seven months ending on October 3rd, 2025, and monthly thereafter. Renmark will provide investor relations services including communication of the Company's corporate message, introduction of Moon River to Renmark's financial contacts, organization of Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows, distribution of Moon River's company information and providing investor relations research and feedback to the Company.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Moon River nor its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Renmark

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a leading privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. Renmark's roadshow footprint in North America, and its state-of-the-art media studio, allow it to host a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

About Moon River

Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds 25% of one of the largest molybdenum mines in North America, the Endako Mine Complex also located in British Columbia.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company, represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release, and are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that the expectation that Moon River Moly Ltd.'s profile in the financial community will be reinforced and the visibility of our company will be enhanced, will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

These risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

