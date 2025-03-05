DataRemote, Inc.: DataRemote Extends Delivery of Revolutionary POTS Transformation with Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect innovates with DataRemote to usher in new solution.

DataRemote, Inc. announces an advanced technical integration with Fusion Connect, a Morgan Stanley company and cloud communications services leader, that results in a best-in-class POTS replacement solution. This collaboration combines Fusion Connect's proven expertise in connectivity and network managed solutions with DataRemote's cutting-edge technology to provide businesses with seamless, cost-effective, and reliable alternatives to aging copper lines.

Redefining and Simplifying Critical Communications

As copper networks near obsolescence, businesses are challenged with escalating costs and diminishing service reliability. POTS IN A BOX, an innovative POTS replacement solution, addresses these challenges head-on with state-of-the-art solutions that ensure continuity of critical voice and data services.

Key features and advancements of the new POTS Transformation solution include:

Expanded Alarm Coverage with UL Compliance: The 90X1's UL-864 compliance underscores its commitment to surpassing industry standards. This certification guarantees superior safety, performance, and reliability for critical applications like alarm systems, making it the trusted choice for businesses replacing traditional POTS lines.

5G with 4G Fallback: The integration of advanced 5G technology with 4G fallback ensures unparalleled speed, coverage, and reliability.

Patented Power Output: Unique power management capabilities support third-party devices to maintain continuous operation, a critical feature for uninterrupted service during power outages or network disruptions.

Driving Innovation and Business Continuity

"At Fusion Connect, our commitment to delivering top-tier technology drives our choice of DataRemote's 90X1 product as a component of Fusion Connect's unrivaled POTS replacement solution backed by 100% US-based support," said Michele Murphy, Product Management Director at Fusion Connect. This strategic collaboration accelerates the delivery of unparalleled reliability, performance, and ease of deployment that we strive to provide for our customers."

"The excitement around this innovative solution and the strength of the partnership with Fusion Connect is undeniable," said Carter Dewey, SVP Business Development at DataRemote. "This collaboration is set to transform how businesses replace aging copper networks and we're thrilled to be part of it."

Seamless Integration Across Industries

DataRemote's hardware portfolio integrates effortlessly into diverse network infrastructures, ensuring compatibility with a broad range of devices, including fax machines, alarm systems, elevator lines, and point-of-sale terminals. This versatility makes them ideal for businesses of all sizes and industries.

Fusion Connect is the proven leader for delivering a full suite of cloud communications services and recently announced their market leading POTS replacement solution that includes a technical integration with DataRemote's hardware. The Fusion Connect advantage includes one-vendor simplicity with end-to-end project management support from implementation to ongoing customer care backed by a dedicated, American-based team of experts.

About DataRemote

DataRemote, Inc. is a global leader in POTS replacement solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies that redefine critical voice and data communications. For Media Inquiries contact sales@dataremote.com

About Fusion Connect

As a Morgan Stanley company and leading cloud communications provider, Fusion Connect takes pride in delivering a full suite of US-based managed services that remove all the complexity so customers can focus on running their business. For Press, contact PR@fusionconnect.com

SOURCE: DataRemote, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire