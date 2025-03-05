Anzeige
05.03.2025
MODE, Inc.: MODE Inc. Secures $5.3M in Latest Funding to Help Building Managers Cut Operational Costs

Finanznachrichten News

Investment Fuels AI-Powered Solutions for Smarter, More Sustainable Building Management

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / MODE Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven data management solutions for building management, manufacturing, and construction, has secured $5.3 million in new funding. Investors in this round include KDDI Open Innovation Fund III L.P., Canon Marketing Japan Inc., KIRIN-GB Fund I L.P., and Safie Ventures Inc. This latest investment builds on MODE's successful Series B round eight months ago, bringing total funding to $14 million.

With global demand for smart building management accelerating, the market is projected to reach $176.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. Property owners and developers are under increasing pressure to cut operational costs, meet sustainability targets, and enhance occupant comfort. However, fragmented systems and overwhelming data streams often prevent building managers from gaining meaningful insights into energy efficiency and overall performance.

"We are dedicated to simplifying data management in the physical world through AI," said Gaku Ueda, CEO of MODE Inc. "This funding allows us to accelerate the development of our AI Energy Assistant, enabling building managers to instantly access critical data and make smarter decisions - reducing energy consumption by up to 20%."

Industry leaders recognize the urgent need for digital transformation.

"In light of a shrinking working-age population and rising labor shortages, operational efficiency has never been more important," said Tomoaki Terakubo, Senior General Manager, Solution Development Center, Marketing Headquarters, Canon Marketing Japan Inc. "By combining our expertise in video data and digital documentation with IoT sensor-based insights, we aim to significantly boost the accuracy of generative AI and dramatically accelerate on-site digital transformation (DX), delivering next-generation productivity and innovation for our customers."

For more information, visit tinkermode.com.

About MODE Inc.

MODE Inc. is an all-in-one AI-driven data management platform for the physical world. It empowers businesses in building management, construction, and manufacturing to optimize operations through seamless data integration. By unifying diverse data sources, MODE enables smarter decision-making and enhanced efficiency.

Contact Information

Gaku Ueda
CEO/Co-founder of MODE, Inc.
info@tinkermode.com

.

SOURCE: MODE, Inc.



