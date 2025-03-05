Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
05.03.2025 15:02 Uhr
BrandsTravel: Avis México Opens the Most Modern and Innovative Car Rental Facilities in Latin America

Finanznachrichten News

Avis México has inaugurated its new offices at Cancún International Airport, setting a new standard in the car rental industry with the most modern and innovative facilities in Latin America.

CANCÚN, MX / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / Avis México has inaugurated its new offices at Cancún International Airport, setting a new standard in the car rental industry with the most modern and innovative facilities in Latin America. Designed to enhance the customer experience, the new location integrates cutting-edge technology, sustainable design, and greater operational efficiency.

AVIS_CANCUN

AVIS_CANCUN

"We are very pleased with this new check-in area in one of Mexico's top tourist destinations. It features a spacious and modern design, increased operational capacity, and advanced technology such as a 15-meter video wall, 524 solar panels, and an automated car wash tunnel," said Luis Miguel Navarrete, Executive Vice President of Avis México.

Innovation in the Car Rental Process

The new check-in area has streamlined operations, making car rentals more efficient and convenient for customers.

  • 13 customer service counters, including three exclusively for Quick Pass users, allowing biometric facial recognition for seamless vehicle pickup.

  • Dedicated counters for Avis Preferred members, offering expedited service.

  • 11 return lanes, allowing for a faster drop-off process without stopping at the counter.

  • 157 "Ready Line" spaces, ensuring vehicles are available immediately.

  • Larger waiting areas with free Wi-Fi and accessibility ramps for a comfortable experience.

Standout Innovations

One of the most striking features is the 15-meter video wall, a first in the car rental industry. This high-tech screen welcomes customers, displays personalized messages using AI, and offers live event broadcasts.

"This technology enhances customer interaction and strengthens our position as a leader in digital solutions for the car rental industry," Navarrete added.

The video wall played a special role in welcoming Nataly, the first customer to experience the new facility. "Her loyalty over the years makes this moment even more meaningful," said Navarrete.

Eco-Friendly Facility Innovations

Avis México has integrated sustainable practices into the new location, including:

  • Automated car wash tunnel that cleans up to 45 vehicles per hour, recovering 95% of the water used.

  • Energy-efficient LED lighting and 524 solar panels that generate 95% of the facility's energy needs.

  • Recycled construction materials, low-flow faucets, and a waste management system for PET, paper, and glass recycling.

"This facility represents not just a physical upgrade, but Avis's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility," concluded Navarrete.

With this new state-of-the-art location, Avis México continues to set industry benchmarks, ensuring an exceptional rental experience.

For more information, visit avis.mx

##

About Avis México

Avis México is one of the largest car rental companies worldwide, operating in the country for over 60 years under a master license agreement. The company focuses on on-demand mobility solutions with a technology-driven, customer-first approach.

With over 100 offices in 36 cities, Avis México operates one of the largest and most modern fleets, including Tesla electric vehicles.

For more information, visit Avis.mx and follow @avismexico on social media.

Contact Information

Maria Galland
PR Manager
maria.galland@brandstravel.com

Estefanía Nava
Marketing Manager
estefani.nava@avis.com.mx

.

SOURCE: BrandsTravel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
