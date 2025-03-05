Sedron Appoints Matt Parsons as New Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Operations Leader to Drive Expansion of Varcor® System Nationwide

Sedron, a leader in advanced water and waste upcycling solutions, announces the appointment of Matt Parsons as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a proven track record of operational excellence and leadership in high-growth industries, Parsons joins Sedron at a pivotal moment as the company continues to expand its innovative Varcor® system across North America, transforming waste management into sustainable resource recovery.

Matt Parsons, Chief Operating Officer of Sedron



Parsons brings over 25 years of experience in operations management, most recently serving as VP of Global EHS at Cargill, a global leader in food and agriculture. During his Cargill tenure, he spearheaded initiatives that optimized supply chains, enhanced operational efficiency, and drove sustainable practices across multiple facilities. Notably, he led a global team of over 1,100 employees, managing health, safety, and environmental compliance across more than 900 facilities worldwide. Previously, as VP of Operations for North America Starches, Sweeteners, and Texturizers, he led annual cost reductions of $70 million, generating over $30 million in new income through production excellence initiatives.

A graduate of Iowa State University, Parsons has built a reputation for fostering collaborative teams and delivering results in complex, fast-paced environments. His expertise aligns seamlessly with Sedron's mission to revolutionize waste processing through cutting-edge technology and environmentally conscious solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Parsons to Sedron," said Peter Janicki, Chief Executive Officer of Sedron. "Matt's deep operational experience and technical aptitude make him the perfect fit to lead our operations as we deploy Varcor® systems nationwide. His leadership has already proven instrumental in ensuring we continue delivering unparalleled value to our agricultural and municipal partners."

As COO, Parsons will lead Sedron's operations, including the deployment and optimization of Varcor® facilities nationwide. This includes the nearly completed Curtis Creek Dairy facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana, and ongoing projects in Washington, Wisconsin, and Florida. Parsons will focus on streamlining processes, enhancing operational scalability, and maintaining Sedron's commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. His prior experience overseeing $140-190 million in annual capital funding and directing large-scale fermentation and biorefinery operations will bolster Sedron's efforts to scale its innovative technologies effectively.

"I'm honored to join Sedron at such an exciting time," said Parsons. "The company's vision to turn waste into valuable resources resonates deeply with me. I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our impact, delivering solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment."

About Sedron

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Sedron designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced water and waste upcycling technologies. With a focus on transforming the paradigm from waste processing to resource recovery, Sedron works with agricultural, municipal, and industrial customers to process their "waste" into climate-smart commodities through environmentally and financially sustainable methods. For more information, please visit sedron.com.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Sedron

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire