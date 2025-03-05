Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Nishijima to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11?

Hiroshi Nishijima, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc., will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11th.

About Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Presentation Time:10:00 AM ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52111

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website ( https://investorsummitgroup.com/ ), and click the "Registration" button.

Sponsors:

Access Newswire

PCG Advisory

QuoteMedia

AGP

MZ Group

News Compliments of Access Newswire

For More Information

Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire