Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Announces March Market Update, Showcases InTheZoneLabs' Rapid Affiliate Growth and De-Aging Nootropic Demand

Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) today released its much-anticipated March Market Update, spotlighting the continued expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, InTheZoneLabs, in the high-growth nootropics and de-aging space. The update underscores a surge in affiliate-driven sales and a deepening commitment to quality, transparency, and American-made formulations.

Affiliate Network Surges, Moms Lead the Conversation

Within just a few short months, InTheZoneLabs' affiliate base has climbed to 93 signed partners, propelled by word-of-mouth success stories and TikTok's viral influence. Of particular note is the rise in mothers championing InTheZone Youth Focused, lauding its ability to help children stay on task and excel academically. Their organic testimonials have acted as a catalyst for increased brand visibility, creating a grassroots groundswell of consumer trust and engagement.

"When mothers speak, people listen," said a spokesperson for InTheZoneLabs. "We've seen a heartening influx of messages from parents who tell us their children find it easier to focus, especially during crucial study sessions. That's exactly the kind of community-driven feedback we strive for."

GovX Partnership - Bringing Relief to Veterans & First Responders

In tandem with its growing success among families, InTheZoneLabs has also strengthened its commitment to supporting U.S. service members. Through its GovX integration, qualified veterans and first responders receive a 30% discount, ensuring that the nation's everyday heroes have access to advanced nootropics formulated to restore vitality, clarity, and resilience.

The De-Aging and Nootropic Revolution

As consumer interest in de-aging solutions and cognitive enhancers soars, InTheZoneLabs remains a frontrunner. Its suite of products harnesses integrative ingredients such as lion's mane mushrooms, L-theanine, alpha-GPC, and phosphatidylserine-all known to support mental acuity and energy levels without harsh side effects.

"The global wellness industry is estimated at $6.3 trillion, but few brands are positioned to deliver truly effective, American-made supplements with robust, transparent sourcing," added the spokesperson. "Our formulas not only address the immediate need for sharper focus; they also speak to the deeper cultural conversation around well-being, de-aging, and how we can maintain vitality throughout our lives."

Committed to American-Made Quality

Reflecting on the behind-the-scenes view of InTheZoneLabs, Nitches Inc. reiterates its dedication to producing quality supplements in the United States. The company believes that manufacturing domestically fosters consistent quality control, supports local economies, and provides consumers with peace of mind about sourcing and standards.

Forward Momentum and Key Partnerships

Affiliate Growth: With nearly 100 affiliates on board-including influential TikTok creators-InTheZoneLabs anticipates steady traction fueled by highly shareable user testimonials.

GovX Program: This ongoing initiative offers a measurable benefit for veterans, teachers, and first responders, in recognition of their service and dedication.

De-Aging & Nootropic Frontier: InTheZoneLabs remains on the cutting edge of a rapidly expanding market, leveraging innovation, science, and consumer advocacy to capture a meaningful slice of the $6.3 trillion wellness sector.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTC:NICH) is a publicly traded company that strategically invests in and manages cutting-edge subsidiaries like InTheZoneLabs, reinforcing its mission to deliver value in burgeoning markets. By emphasizing best-in-class products, transparent processes, and impactful collaborations, Nitches Inc. continues to evolve as a key player in consumer-focused industries.

Forward-Looking Statements & FDA Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the business of Nitches Inc. and InTheZoneLabs, which speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected.

These products and statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). InTheZoneLabs products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

