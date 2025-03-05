Announcing FUSION AE: Merger and Full Integration of Dallas' ID Studio 4 and Minneapolis' Sperides Reiners Architects

FUSION AE Emerges as a Seamlessly Integrated Nationwide Leader in Design, Architecture and Engineering Services Across Multiple Verticals

Willow Creek Partners proudly announces the successful integration of two highly respected firms - ID Studio 4 (IDS4) from Dallas, TX, and Sperides Reiners Architects (SRA) from Minneapolis, MN - into one unified national brand: FUSION AE.

Following the acquisition and a year-long integration process, FUSION AE now stands as a fully integrated architecture and engineering firm with over 100 team members, delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions across the United States.

The creation of FUSION AE marks a significant milestone as it brings together decades of leadership and expertise in design, architecture, and engineering. With an expanded national footprint and enhanced vertical capabilities in restaurants, healthcare, retail, housing, entertainment, and other commercial domains, FUSION AE is poised to serve as a trusted partner for clients, communities, and collaborators.

Willow Creek Partners'Ozzy Jimenez said, "Our priority throughout this process has been seamless integration to ensure minimal disruption to clients and employees. By combining the strengths of IDS4 and SRA, we have created a national powerhouse that retains the boutique approach clients value while benefiting from expanded resources and expertise."

FUSION AE Principal Eric Reiners added, "At FUSION AE, we bring a thoughtful and practical approach to every project, balancing creativity with functionality. We strive to deliver designs that not only meet the client's needs but also reflect a commitment to durability and expression."

"At FUSION AE, one of our core strengths is balancing the resources of a robust, nationwide team with the flexibility and attentiveness of a boutique firm," said FUSION AE Principal Brian Chandler. "We remain nimble, enabling us to pivot with our clients' evolving needs while providing a dedicated point of contact and a seamless process that builds trust and consistently delivers exceptional results."

Dually headquartered in Dallas, TX, and Minneapolis, MN, FUSION AE offers an array of services that encompass the entire architecture and engineering lifecycle.

These services include:

Architecture

Engineering

Design

MEP Engineering

Structural Engineering

Value Engineering

Construction Administration

Development Services

Site Survey/Inspection

Site Planning

FUSION AE collaborates with an extensive network of vendors and partners to deliver tailored, licensed teams for projects in all 50 U.S. states. The firm is now positioned as a national leader with deep expertise across multiple industries.

