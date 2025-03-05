Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations and the Organization of American Women in Public Relations is pleased to announce the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, marking a decade of empowering women in the public relations industry. This milestone event will take place at the Old Mill in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 7, 2025, during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is designed to bring together public relations, investor relations, media, and business professionals for a day of insightful discussions, networking, and professional growth. The event will feature five panel sessions exploring what's working well in these industries, providing attendees with innovative strategies, expert insights, and actionable takeaways to enhance their careers and businesses.

"As we celebrate ten years of championing women in PR, the WorkWell Conference will serve as a dynamic platform to foster meaningful connections, elevate industry standards, and prioritize personal and professional well-being," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder & CEO of Women in PR North America. "This event will empower professionals in our industry to thrive by embracing the intersection of health, wealth, and well-being in the workplace."

Attendees will hear from renowned industry leaders, gain valuable career insights, and participate in engaging discussions tailored to the evolving landscape of public relations, investor relations, media, and business.

To further celebrate this milestone anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Early bird tickets are available until March 31, 2025 on Eventbrite.

To learn more about the conference and our speakers, visit womeninpr.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more about how your brand can gain exposure at the WorkWell Conference, please get in touch with our team.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

