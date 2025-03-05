A citizen's collective in the western French seaside town of Les Sables d'Olonne has initiated a highly original self-consumption operation, seeking to bring together a majority of small-scale residential producers to supply local consumers. From pv magazine France Government announcements concerning a possible moratorium on rooftop PV have not dampened the spirits of the Sol'Aire Côte du Lumière collective in the western French department of Vendée, which is more motivated than ever to promote renewable energy through a self-consumption operation covering the seaside towns of Sables d'Olonnes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...