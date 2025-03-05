Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, has introduced significant updates to its industry-leading Web Shop solution. Xsolla Web Shop has been at the forefront of the industry for over four years, powering 500+ web shops worldwide across diverse game genres and scales. Designed to meet the evolving needs of mobile game developers and publishers, these cutting-edge enhancements focus on increasing LTV and building deep player loyalty. Enhanced personalization, streamlined integrations, automated regional pricing, and loyalty toolset help develop long-term relationships with users, increasing their lifetime value and driving ongoing engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250305336159/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

These powerful updates are now accessible to all Web Shop users and are already delivering proven results across the industry:

Achieve +30% Web Shop LTV Growth with a customizable loyalty program seamlessly integrated into your web shop experience. The Web Shop Loyalty feature set drives repeat purchases, increases payment frequency and extends customer lifespan. Players earn loyalty points and gain exclusive loyalty store access, incentivizing long-term engagement and sustained spending on the web.

with a customizable loyalty program seamlessly integrated into your web shop experience. The Web Shop Loyalty feature set drives repeat purchases, increases payment frequency and extends customer lifespan. Players earn loyalty points and gain exclusive loyalty store access, incentivizing long-term engagement and sustained spending on the web. Increase +13% in Payment Conversion with automated regional pricing tiers. Developers can set automated pricing in USD for seamless one-click conversion, dynamically adjusting for taxes and exchange rates. This strategy optimizes pricing to align with local purchasing power, boosting transaction volumes and increasing completed payments while allowing manual adjustments.

with automated regional pricing tiers. Developers can set automated pricing in USD for seamless one-click conversion, dynamically adjusting for taxes and exchange rates. This strategy optimizes pricing to align with local purchasing power, boosting transaction volumes and increasing completed payments while allowing manual adjustments. Achieve a +300% Increase in Web Shop Visits with enhanced Progressive Web App (PWA) functionality. Players can add the web shop directly to their mobile home screens for one-click access without repeated logins.

with enhanced Progressive Web App (PWA) functionality. Players can add the web shop directly to their mobile home screens for one-click access without repeated logins. Drive +35% ARPPU Increase with partner-side personalization, allowing developers to dynamically tailor the web shop experience in real-time. The catalog, promotions, and offers dynamically adjust based on in-game player data.

"Xsolla's mission is to simplify the complexities of game commerce and empower developers to grow and expand their monetization," said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "These updates to the Web Shop are a testament to our mission, offering solutions to enable more efficient web shop management and creating more engaging player experiences. We're proud to continue supporting developers with tools that drive measurable results and meaningful growth."

The Xsolla Web Shop is an essential tool for mobile game developers seeking to extend their monetization strategies and enhance player engagement. By incorporating features like catalog management, LiveOps support, and website customization, the solution has proven vital to direct-to-consumer monetization strategies, delivering consistent ROI and long-term value for partners.

To learn more about the new features and how Xsolla Web Shop can help grow your business, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25ws

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250305336159/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com