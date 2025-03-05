New Americas Channel Lead to Drive Partner Growth in the Fastest-Growing Communications Market

Wildix, the only 100% channel-driven provider of AI-powered Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today announced key leadership appointments to fuel its next phase of global expansion and technological innovation.

After delivering 31% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth and maintaining an industry-leading 94% customer retention rate, Wildix is expanding its leadership team to accelerate innovation, deepen its presence in high-growth markets and create more opportunities for partner success.

"Wildix has always been driven by innovation but it's strong leadership that turns innovation into real results," said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. "With these appointments, we're expanding the leadership behind our global success, strengthening expertise in technology, people and channel growth to help our partners and their customers lead in a market that never stands still."

Key Leadership Appointments and Promotions:

Dimitri Osler Named Chief Innovation Officer (CIO)

As co-founder and the architect of Wildix's technology, Dimitri Osler spent over two decades driving innovations that shaped the UCaaS industry, including the launch of the first WebRTC-integrated PBX a milestone that changed how businesses communicate.

Now, as CIO, Dimitri will lead the innovation roadmap, focusing on emerging technologies and disruptive solutions that create new revenue opportunities for the channel. He will collaborate closely with R&D, sales and marketing, as well as newly appointed CTO Vasiliy Ganchev, to identify key initiatives and bring high-impact, future-ready solutions to market.

Vasiliy Ganchev Promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

With over 15 years of expertise in telecommunications, VoIP and software engineering, Vasiliy Ganchev has played a pivotal role in Wildix's technology evolution.

Promoted to CTO, he will execute on the product vision, leading the release of WMS 7, the company's most advanced platform to date, while steering the development of industry-specific solutions like x-hoppers for retail and x-bees for sales acceleration both designed to automate workflows and unlock new revenue streams for partners.

"For over a decade, Vasiliy has been instrumental in shaping Wildix's technology, turning our boldest ideas into solutions trusted by over a million users every day," said Dimitri Osler, Co-Founder and CIO, Wildix. "As I transition into my new role and pass the CTO responsibilities to Vasiliy, I'm confident his leadership will carry forward our vision and propel our technology and partners to new heights."

Roberta Terranova Promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO)

As the company continues its global expansion, people and culture remain at the heart of its success. With team members representing over 15 nationalities, Wildix thrives on the strength of its diverse, global workforce. Since joining the company in 2021, Roberta Terranova has transformed HR from an administrative function into OneHR, a unified framework that connects people strategy, processes and culture across every region. Under her leadership, the company has grown its workforce by 15% every year, helping fuel Wildix's continued international success.

In her expanded role as CPO, Roberta will focus on ensuring Wildix remains a place where top talent join, grow and stay, supporting the company's growth across global markets.

Mike Piccolotti Appointed Country Leader for the Americas

With 45% ARR growth in the Americas, Wildix is further investing in the region's success by naming Mike Piccolotti as its new Country Leader to drive its channel strategy. With more than 20 years of UCaaS experience, including a decade in senior roles at RingCentral, Mike brings a proven track record in scaling revenue, forging strategic partnerships and building high-performing teams.

As Country Leader, Mike will spearhead Wildix's growth across North and South America, leveraging deep industry expertise and a partner-first approach to capture new opportunities.

Leadership Driving the Next Stage of Growth:

These leadership appointments demonstrate the company's continued commitment to driving innovation, accelerating partner growth and delivering practical solutions that address real business challenges.

As the only European vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Wildix has built a reputation for delivering secure, reliable solutions that help partners break out of commoditization and help businesses communicate and operate with ease.

With the upcoming launch of WMS 7, Wildix takes that even further, embedding AI across its entire ecosystem and introducing new tools like chatbots and voicebots. Together, these advancements help businesses work smarter, automate everyday tasks and deliver faster, better customer service.

To learn more about WMS 7 and Wildix's AI-powered ecosystem, visit: www.wildix.com/ai-solutions

About Wildix:

Wildix is a premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and the only European vendor on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, committed to empowering organizations to elevate collaboration and enhance operational efficiency. The platform seamlessly integrates telephony, video meetings and messaging functionalities, all enhanced by AI capabilities. Wildix's integrated PBX system ensures reliable, enterprise-grade communication to meet the diverse needs of businesses. Its vertical solution, x-hoppers, is designed specifically for frontline workers, equipping teams to provide superior customer experiences and drive success across various industries.

