Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced it achieved significant milestones across customer acquisition, retention, and global expansion, continuing to demonstrate repeated growth and business maturity. Additionally, Seismic closed its first full fiscal year of profitability, including six consecutive profitable quarters, underscoring its category leadership in delivering innovative enablement solutions that empower organisations worldwide.

Seismic achieved remarkable customer momentum in its last fiscal year ending 31st January, 2025, highlighted by:

Milestone ARR customers : Now serving 85 customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding $1 million, a testament to Seismic's growing value among large, global enterprises.

: Now serving 85 customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding $1 million, a testament to Seismic's growing value among large, global enterprises. Global reach : Fueled by strategic investments and customer wins in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Seismic grew ARR in international markets, including the UK, by double digits, including closing its best quarter of international bookings in Q4 and its largest international new customer deal ever.

: Fueled by strategic investments and customer wins in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Seismic grew ARR in international markets, including the UK, by double digits, including closing its best quarter of international bookings in Q4 and its largest international new customer deal ever. Key industry growth : Seismic made significant strides to deepen its customer base in key vertical industries, including new Technology customers like Appian. The company also drove double-digit growth in the Manufacturing and Banking industries, strengthening Seismic's footprint in an industry where it already serves 9 of the top 10 banks in the United States and more than 400+ financial services firms globally.

: Seismic made significant strides to deepen its customer base in key vertical industries, including new Technology customers like Appian. The company also drove double-digit growth in the Manufacturing and Banking industries, strengthening Seismic's footprint in an industry where it already serves 9 of the top 10 banks in the United States and more than 400+ financial services firms globally. Retention excellence : Achieved a best-in-class 90% gross customer retention rate, reflecting the ongoing trust and loyalty of its global client base.

: Achieved a best-in-class 90% gross customer retention rate, reflecting the ongoing trust and loyalty of its global client base. Platform usage growth: Seismic customers continue to leverage all areas of the Seismic platform at a growing rate. In the past 12 months, activity across the Seismic Enablement Cloud included: 3.7M AI activities powered by Aura, Seismic's AI engine, which boosts GTM productivity with AI-generated learning content, meeting summaries, post-meeting recommendations, and more. 76M pieces of content shared using Seismic LiveSend, 5.7M Seismic LiveDocs created, and 1.3M Digital Sales Rooms that help customers deliver more personalised, seamless client experiences. 46.6M searches for information and content within Seismic, reducing time spent by reps looking for the content they need in the moment they need it. 39.3M learning coaching activities completed on Seismic Learning, enabling teams to develop, coach, and upskill reps and teams at scale.

Seismic customers continue to leverage all areas of the Seismic platform at a growing rate. In the past 12 months, activity across the Seismic Enablement Cloud included:

"Seismic is the undisputed leader in enablement, and our momentum is a direct result of the success our customers achieve with our platform," said Doug Winter, CEO and cofounder, Seismic. "More companies than ever are switching to Seismic, including more than 70 companies last year alone, which we believe is proof that we're delivering unmatched value, helping our customers drive measurable outcomes and stay ahead in an increasingly complex business landscape. We thank our customers and partners for their ongoing collaboration and belief in our vision."

In the last fiscal year, Seismic received several prestigious third-party recognitions and market leadership milestones, including being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Revenue Enablement Platforms, Q3 2024, as well as the company's fifth time listed on the Forbes Cloud 100. Seismic leads the way in AI-powered enablement with ongoing investment in innovation, most recently with its Winter 2025 Product Release, which added new AI-enhanced solutions to improve efficiency, visibility, and alignment for revenue leaders and GTM teams.

Visit Seismic.com to learn more about how Seismic ignites growth for its customers across all industries, sizes, and regions.

