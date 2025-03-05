TC BioPharm: TCBP Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Commercial Stage Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Company

FDA-approved product in a multi-billion-dollar market

Revenue generation projected in 2025

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced the execution of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapies for decreasing intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

The acquisition candidate has an FDA-approved once-per-day drop to decrease intraocular pressure, a pipeline of development stage assets in ophthalmology indications, and is led by a seasoned management team. Currently, the approved product is being shipped to 300 physicians for a three-month treatment sample. A commercial launch will follow in the coming months, generating meaningful revenue in 2025.

Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, TC BioPharm will acquire 100% of the Company via an all-stock transaction. The purchase is part of TC BioPharm's M&A strategy to expand its therapeutic platform into new indications and bring in later-stage assets that provide near-term value accretion and inflection points. The potential subsidiary's lead therapeutic is a prescription eye drop used to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

"With this agreement, TCBP will rapidly accelerate its strategic trajectory from a singularly focused developer to a diversified therapeutics company," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer of TC BioPharm. "This target candidate's management team has extensive experience in multiple pharma and drug development success stories and is projecting hyper revenue growth over the coming 24 months with a market projection for their drop to be over $8 billion in a single patient population. TCB expects to execute the binding letter of intent in the next 2-3 weeks and close the acquisition formally in the third quarter of 2025. We are extremely pleased to be acquiring this high growth company in an area of strong institutional investor and pharma interest, with over $10 billion in M&A and funding in the last 12-18 months. We believe they will diversify and de-risk our platform while advancing our mission of targeting promising novel treatments in underserved markets and better positioning the company for enhancing long-term future shareholder value."

The global glaucoma market size was estimated at USD 8.06 billion in 2022 and it is projected to hit around USD 12.69 billion by 2032. Glaucoma is an eye disease that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a person's optic nerve. Innovative approaches aim to not only lower eye pressure but also tackle the known side effects of current treatments and adherence rates. These advancements hold immense promise for individuals with glaucoma, offering hope for better disease management and greater outcomes.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer treatment with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b /3 pivotal trial in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements for TC BioPharm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's intent or ability to affect any budget savings or execute on any M&A or capital raising strategy. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, all of which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.tcbiopharm.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE TC BioPharm