Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters Within the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth Area

DENTON, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) ("the Company"), the leader in professional hair color, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Denton, Texas, to Plano, Texas, maintaining its presence within the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Denise Paulonis, Chief Executive Officer of Sally Beauty Holdings, said, "Sally Beauty Holdings' purpose is to inspire a more colorful, confident and welcoming world, and we believe that our new headquarters at 7900 Windrose will help bring those values to life. The modern and collaborative space will support the execution of our strategic priorities and celebrates our purpose and values. With this move, we will create our workplace of the future, offering a hub of culture and community that will drive enhanced collaboration and innovation and support Sally Beauty Holdings' ongoing recruitment and talent retention efforts. As we look to the future, we will continue to strengthen our brand, accelerate our strategic initiatives and deliver engaging experiences and high-quality products for our customers."

Paulonis continued, "We are thankful for the support from the City and County of Denton, which has been our home for more than 40 years. We are pleased to maintain our presence within the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and look forward to collaborating with the city of Plano and Collin County in this next chapter."

"We are thrilled that Sally Beauty Holdings has made the decision to relocate its headquarters to Plano," said Plano Mayor John B. Muns. "With its robust infrastructure, a thriving job market and vibrant cultural scene, Plano has been a major contributor to Collin County and DFW's explosive growth in recent years. Plano offers a talented workforce and high quality of life for companies looking to be an employer of choice. We look forward to the impact the Company will have on our local economy and our community."

"We are excited to welcome Sally Beauty Holdings to Plano," said Plano Director of Economic Development Doug McDonald and Plano City Manager Mark Israelson. "As one of the most pedestrian-friendly office buildings in the city, 7900 Windrose offers unbeatable access to the best of Plano's dining and retail and is conveniently located with access to State Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway. We look forward to collaborating with Sally Beauty as they integrate into our community."

Sally Beauty Holdings expects to remain in its current building through late 2025 as the new headquarters is constructed.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell ®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

