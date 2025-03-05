Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces Entering into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent for the Sale of its Water Well Drilling Subsidiary

HONOLULU, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) ("Barnwell" or the "Company") today announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of Water Resources International, Inc., its water well drilling subsidiary. The Company anticipates that the transaction, for an expected aggregate value of $1,050,000, would close in late March 2025. A portion of the consideration would be paid at the closing and the remainder would be paid in installments, with the last installment payable on September 15, 2025, before the end of the Company's current fiscal year.

Mr. Craig D. Hopkins, CEO of Barnwell, commented "We are pleased to be working on a transaction that would allow us to refocus the Company on our core oil and gas exploration business. The Company has owned WRI since 1980 and the timing is right for us to end our tenure of water well drilling in Hawaii."

