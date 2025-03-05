Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Severe Weather Awareness Week is underway, and ReadyWise is urging individuals and families across the country to take proactive steps in preparing for extreme weather events. With the U.S. being the most severe-weather-prone country in the world (National Weather Service, 2025), the best defense against unpredictable conditions is to be both informed and prepared.

Severe weather-including tornadoes, extreme lightning, high winds, hail, and flooding-poses a serious threat from March through May, before hurricane season begins. Taking action now can make all the difference when disaster strikes. ReadyWise encourages everyone to follow these key preparedness steps:

Stay Aware - Know local emergency alerts and sirens.

Invest in a NOAA Weather Radio - Ensure access to real-time weather updates, even during power outages.

Make a Plan - Have a plan for both sheltering in place and evacuation.

Take Action - Build your emergency kit and practice your plan with friends and family.

To help families get ready, ReadyWise offers a variety of preparedness solutions on sale now, ensuring that households have the necessary food, water, power, and supplies to weather any storm. Key emergency preparedness products include:

One-Week Food Grab Bag - A waterproof 10L dry bag filled with essential meals.

14-Day Emergency Food Bucket & 72-Hour Kit - Compact, long-lasting food solutions for short-term crises.

Solar-Powered Generator - A limited-time offer to provide backup power during outages.

Survival Backpacks - Pre-packed kits with food, water, a first aid kit, a heated blanket, and other essentials for quick evacuation.

ReadyWise advises families to plan for long-term emergencies, ensuring each household member has a month's supply. As seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the LA wildfires, recovery can take weeks or even months, leaving individuals without access to basic necessities.

"This Severe Weather Awareness Week, take accountability for your family's preparedness," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise. "2025 has already seen unpredictable weather patterns, and conditions are only expected to become more extreme. Now is the time to ensure your household is ready for any situation with these great deals."

For more information on emergency preparedness and to find the right survival solutions for your family, visit ReadyWise.com or call 800-393-2570 to speak with a product specialist today.

About Us

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm's website www.readywise.com.

