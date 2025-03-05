Heimar hf.: NIB Provides Financing to Heimar

Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company") has signed a loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank ("NIB"). The loan has a 12-year term, amounts to ISK 4.5 billion, and is inflation-indexed.

The loan is provided to finance three sustainable and significant infrastructure projects undertaken by Heimar: the Sunnuhlíð Health Hub in Akureyri, the expansion of the Sóltún nursing home in Reykjavík, and Silfursmári 12, a newly environmentally certified office building in Kópavogur.

Sunnuhlíð 12 - Renovations

In recent years, Heimar has been transforming a former shopping center into a modern 4,830 m² healthcare and medical center, with an additional 820 m² extension. The facility now houses both public and private healthcare services and serves as the only specialized health clinic in the region, reducing the need for patients to travel to Reykjavík. The building was fully operational as of June 2024 and has become a key component of healthcare services in North Iceland.

Sóltún 2 - Expansion of Nursing Home

The loan will also finance the expansion of the Sóltún nursing home in Reykjavík, increasing its size from 6,870 m² to 10,360 m². The expansion will add 67 new nursing rooms to the existing 92. The project will modernize the facility and address the growing demand for elderly care services. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with completion expected by late 2027.

Silfursmári 12 - Office Space

In Kopavogur, Heimar is building an office building, Silfursmári 12, near Smáralind shopping center. This will be a new and impressive office, retail, or service space in a prime location in Smárinn, at the heart of the capital area. The property will offer diverse opportunities for businesses looking to take advantage of its strong location, excellent facilities, and flexible layout. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2025.

André Küüsvek, President and CEO of NIB:

"We are thrilled to launch NIB's first ISK bond in two decades and are grateful for the strong interest shown by investors. By supporting these real estate projects, we are creating essential spaces that improve healthcare, expand senior care, and drive economic activity in Iceland."



Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar:

"We are very pleased that the strategic direction and clear policy of Heimar, along with its implementation in recent years, are being recognized by one of the leading financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic regions. With growing interest from international investors, this milestone is crucial for diversifying our funding and supporting the continued profitable growth of our core business."

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.

NIB

