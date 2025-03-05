Sono-Tek Corporation Promotes Chris Cichetti to Chief Operating Officer

MILTON, N.Y., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), a leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Cichetti to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Chris Cichetti joined Sono-Tek in 2005 as an Electrical Engineer and has since held several key roles within the Company, including Senior Application Engineer and Manager of the Application Engineering Department. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales & Applications Engineering, where he led all of Sono-Tek's front-end operations, overseeing the sales force, applications engineering team, laboratory facilities, and service team during our highest grossing sales years.

With nearly two decades at Sono-Tek, Chris has played a foundational role in the Company's growth, establishing the Applications Engineering Department and spearheading the development of the Company's laboratory testing facilities, advanced process development capabilities, and project management initiatives. Today, the Applications Engineering Department has grown into one of Sono-Tek's largest departments and remains a key driver of the Company's ability to stay at the forefront of ultrasonic coating technology and its expanding capabilities. Additionally, he has been instrumental in forging and strengthening critical OEM partnerships with both customers and vendors. Chris holds a degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering, with a minor in International Studies, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

As COO, Chris will expand his leadership responsibilities to include oversight of Sono-Tek's engineering, manufacturing, and IT operations, in addition to his existing management of sales and marketing, service, and applications engineering. His promotion aligns with Sono-Tek's strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and driving innovation across the organization.

Steve Harshbarger, CEO and President of Sono-Tek, expressed his confidence in Chris's leadership, stating, "Chris has played a vital role in Sono-Tek's growth and innovation for many years. His technical expertise, strategic thinking, and ability to build strong relationships make him a great fit for the role of COO. I have no doubt that in this expanded position, he will strengthen our operations and help drive our long-term success. I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he will make in this new role."

About Sono-Tek Corporation

Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in ultrasonic spray coating technology, providing precision coating solutions for a wide range of industries, including electronics, medical devices, alternative energy, and more. Founded in 1975, Sono-Tek is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

