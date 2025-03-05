Trio Petroleum Corp.: Asphalt Ridge Option Period to Acquire Remaining 17.75% Working Interest Extended to April 10, 2025 and non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Novacor oil and gas assets extended to March 15, 2025.

Bakersfield, CA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: "TPET", "Trio" or the "Company"), a California-based oil and gas company, today provided updates on its Asphalt Ridge Project in Uintah County, Utah, and its intent to acquire a 100% working interest in certain petroleum and natural gas properties held by Novacor Exploration Ltd. which are located in the prolific Lloydminster, Saskatchewan heavy oil region.

Asphalt Ridge Project

TPET announced on January 5, 2024, that it had secured an option (the "Option") to acquire a 20% interest in a sweet (i.e., low sulfur content), heavy-oil and tar-sand development project at Asphalt Ridge, located near the town of Vernal in Uintah County, northeastern Utah. We announced on June 11, 2024, the successful drilling and completion of the first two exploratory wells at the project, the HSO 2-4 and HSO 8-4 and that the wells encountered substantial oil-bearing pay zones in the Rimrock and Asphalt Ridge tar-sands (over 190'of oil-pay in HSO 2-4 and over 100' of oil-pay in HSO 8-4).

TPET currently owns a 2.25% working interest in 960 acres at Asphalt Ridge, and under the Option may acquire up to an additional 17.75% working interest in the same 960 acres and also a 20% interest in an adjacent 1,920 acres, and also has a right of first refusal to participate in an additional approximate 30,000 acres of the greater Asphalt Ridge Project on terms offered to other third parties. TPET has secured an Option extension and now has until April 10, 2025, to exercise its right to acquire the remaining 17.75% interest in the initial 960 acres.

The Asphalt Ridge Project is known to be one of the largest heavy-oil and tar-sand deposits in North America outside of Canada, making it a potential giant oilfield, and is unique given its low wax and negligible sulfur content, which is expected to make the oil very desirable for many industries, including shipping. A typical project well has an estimated ultimate recovery ("EUR") of 300,000 barrels of oil with an initial production rate of approximately 40 barrels of oil per day.

Novacor Exploration Ltd Oil and Gas Assets

TPET announced on December 19, 2024, that it had entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") for the acquisition of a 100% working interest in certain petroleum and natural gas properties held by Novacor Exploration Ltd. ("Novacor"), which are located in the prolific Lloydminster, Saskatchewan heavy oil region (the "Acquisition"). "The Lloydminster area has seen noteworthy activity from top produces both large and small as the areas thermal and heavy oil projects are key operational focuses for public companies from Cenovus and Strathcona to Lycos Energy, along with a healthy pool of private companies. Unlike other more costly plays in Canada, Lloydminster "per well" costs are not prohibitive for many small producers as the wells are generally shallow, with an average true vertical depth of just under 1830 feet." (BOE Report February 27, 2024). In the event that Trio consummates the Acquisition, it believes that it could strategically position itself to expand its operations into one of North America's most promising heavy oil basins, with upside potential for long term production and reserve growth. Since the Novacor assets are in the heavy oil area, they offer economical development. Market accessibility combined with a favorable regulatory process makes this area very attractive for continued and future development within these lands.

There are currently seven producing wells located on the two properties. The wells produce heavy crude oil from the McLaren/Sparky and Lloydminster formation(s). Novacor is the operator of these cash flow positive wells. Current production is approximately 70 barrels per day with potential for 4 additional re-entry wells and two fully equipped locations to be reactivated each capable of an additional 70 barrels in total per day. Trio and Novacor mutually agreed to extend the execution of definitive acquisition documents to March 15, 2025. Trio plans to negotiate an additional extension if documents are not completed and executed by that date.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California, and Uintah County, Utah. In Monterey County, Trio owns a 85.75% working interest in 9,245 acres at the Presidents and Humpback oilfields in the South Salinas Project, and a 21.92% working interest in 800 acres in the McCool Ranch Field. In Uintah County, Trio owns a 2.25% working interest in 960 acres and options to acquire up to an additional 17.75% working interest in the 960 acres, and also a 20% working interest in an adjacent 1,920 acres, and a right of first refusal to participate in up to a 20% working interest in an additional approximate 30,000 acres of the Asphalt Ridge Project with other third parties.

