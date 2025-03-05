Serbia's solar market is set to expand with a 3. 9 GW project pipeline and 80 MW added in 2024, bringing total capacity above 200 MW, the country's renewable energy association tells pv magazine. Serbia added around 80 MW of solar in 2024, according to the Association Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia (RES Serbia). The association told pv magazine that official 2024 statistics have yet to be released. The 80 MW forecast would push Serbia's total solar capacity past 200 MW, up from the 137 MW recorded by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at the end of 2023. Danijela Isailovic, ...

