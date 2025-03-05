Andersen Global continues to enhance its multidisciplinary capabilities in the Middle East through a Collaboration Agreement with Al-Sharif Law Firm, a full-service international law firm based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Active in the Kingdom since 1978, the firm's professionals offer a comprehensive range of legal services, including mergers and acquisitions, company formation, liquidation, corporate restructuring, corporate secretarial services, labor and employment law, intellectual property, construction and engineering, business intelligence and litigation. With a blended team of both U.S. trained and licensed attorneys and local talent, Al-Sharif Law is uniquely suited to provide comprehensive services for some of the largest companies in the world with deep experience in the finance, defense and oil gas sectors.

"The demand is high for a strong quarterback and local correspondent to support international companies and investors in Saudi Arabia," said Chris Johnson, Managing Attorney for Al-Sharif Law. "Our approach combines Western-style service with deep local expertise, assuring clients practical and comprehensive legal solutions. By collaborating with Andersen Global, we broaden our reach and ability to offer seamless service that combines international standards of service with a deep understanding of Saudi Arabia's legal and regulatory landscape."

"Al-Sharif Law Firm is one of the largest law firms in Saudi Arabia, with a reputation for serving major international companies," said Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. "Saudi Arabia continues to grow as a significant global hub, with its economy rapidly diversifying and presenting new opportunities for businesses and investors. The addition of this firm reinforces our ability to provide a suite of integrated, seamless services through our member and collaborating firms in one of the region's rapidly evolving markets."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 19,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

