World of Coffee Geneva 2025 to Showcase 450+ Specialty Coffee Brands, Innovations, and Cutting-Edge Technology June 26-28

A Must-Attend Event Bringing Together 13,000 Coffee Professionals, Enthusiasts, and Innovators from Around the Globe

World of Coffee Geneva 2025 marks the final opportunity for companies to exhibit at a Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) trade show in the 2024-2025 cycle, following the wildly successful World of Coffee Dubai, Specialty Coffee Expo (sold out show floor) and World of Coffee Jakarta (sold out show floor). This highly anticipated event will welcome 13,000 international coffee professionals from every part of the specialty coffee value chain, from producers to C-suite executives of large, multinational companies to the Palexpo SA in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 26-28, 2025.

"World of Coffee Europe is thriving in a period of remarkable growth, with increasing attendance and a growing number of exhibitors and sponsors recognizing the immense value of in-person engagement," said Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association. "Switzerland is home to some of the world's most innovative companies and has become an epicenter of specialty coffee study, innovation, technology, and business. World of Coffee Geneva is the only European event dedicated to amplifying and enriching the entire specialty coffee supply and value chain. We invite companies aligned with our mission to Make Coffee Better to join us."

World of Coffee Geneva is the largest European event dedicated to specialty coffee professionals. It offers unparalleled opportunities to showcase products and innovations to an audience of buyers, roasters, and industry leaders; build credibility and expand brand awareness among 13,000+ international attendees; strengthen business relationships with key decision-makers in the coffee industry; and gain direct access to high-value customers, with 25% of attendees planning to invest over $1 million.

This event is proudly supported by leading sponsors:

Host Sponsor: BWT water+more

Platinum Sponsor: Barista Attitude

Diamond Sponsor: Nestlé Professional

Gold Sponsor: Alpro

Additionally, Café de Colombia will be featured as the Portrait Country, hosting exclusive cultural activations and a pop-up café experience.

Attendees, many who are industry changemakers, will engage with key players from Swiss-based coffee leaders and global innovators, including Nestlé Professional, Blaser Trading, Danstar, Eversys, Fonte Drinks, Thermoplan, Animo, Rex Royal, EC Success Food Sàrl, Ferrum Analytics, Gilda Kaffeemaschinen AG, HACO Ltd., Hamburg Coffee Company (HACOFO), La Dame de Café, Oatly, Olympia Express, Seb Professional, Sucafina, System-Partikel-Technik Sympatec GmbH, Swiss Trading Solutions, Voghera Coffee, Volcafe, WIPF AG, ZURIGA, and many more.

One of the most vibrant areas on the trade show floor, the Roaster Villages, provides a unique platform for small and emerging roasting companies to connect with attendees, showcase specialty coffees, and attract new wholesale customers and brand partnerships. This high-energy section fosters innovation, collaboration, and visibility among coffee professionals. Additionally, exhibitors and Roaster Village participants can engage attendees through exclusive experiences such as the Cupping Rooms, with dedicated spaces for producers, distributors, roasters, and wholesalers to present their coffees to potential buyers and traders.

World of Coffee Geneva 2025 will highlight Europe's vibrant coffee roasting industry, featuring participants such as 17g Coffee, 2:AM, A Planter's Daughter, ANÄNA COFFEE FOOD, BB Coffee Company GmbH, Bean In Progress Coffee Roasters, Benesso Coffee, Boreal Coffee Roasters Sarl, CAFE GRANJA LA ESPERANZA SACI, Capadócia Coffees Comercio de Cafes Especiais LTDA, Clearpath Coffee, Cloud Picker, COFFEE BIRD LIMITED, COFFEE PIRATES About Coffee GmbH, COFFEE REPUBLIC S.A., Coffee Roasting Man, Cofinet, Corde Coffee Sarl, CTS GROUP SRL, Dabov, Daterra Coffee, Dimitri's Coffee, DRIP COFFEE GMBH, DROPSHOT, Fazendas Dutra, Four Hundred (MG) Coffee Roastery, Hacienda La Esmeralda, Haskos- Caffe' Luigi Ltd., Herz & Son GmbH, HORACE CAFE, INCONEXUS SAS, Istmo Producers Collective GmbH, JNP Coffee, KÁVOHOLIK s. r. o., KROSS COFFEE ROASTERS, Lykke Coffee Farms, Mae Coffee, Mare Terra Coffee, Miro Coffee, Monte Alegre Coffees, Noordpoort Coffee BV, Ocafi, Ojo de Café, Ojo GmbH, Omwani Coffee Company LTD, ORIOLI COFFEE LDA, Plotcoffee GmbH, Prana Chai Europe GmbH, Primrose Specialty Coffee, Recanto Farm, Rent a Barista GmbH, Sensorio Coffee Lab, Spojka Roastery s.r.o., Stoll Kaffee AG, Stow Coffee Roasters, Taf Coffee, TERRES ET HOMMES, The Brick Coffee Roastery, The Coffee Board e.K, The Goodlife Coffee, and many more.

"World of Coffee Geneva 2025 is the ultimate venue for launching new products, connecting with key buyers, and securing game-changing partnerships. With direct access to thousands of industry professionals, media, and high-value customers - 25% of whom plan to invest over $1 million - this event offers unparalleled opportunities for business growth," Apostolopoulos added. "Beyond business, World of Coffee Geneva is a celebration of coffee culture, uniting professionals passionate about coffee quality, sustainability, and innovation."

In addition to the expansive trade show floor featuring 450+ exhibiting companies, attendees can engage with several unique activations, competitions, and educational opportunities, including:

World Coffee Championships - World Latte Art Championship, World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship, World Cup Tasters Championship, and Cezve/Ibrik Championship

Best New Product Competition

Coffee Design Awards

30+ Cupping Sessions

2 Roaster Villages

SCA Lecture Series & Workshops

Coffee Business Lounge

Green Coffee Connect

Registration for World of Coffee Geneva 2025 is now open at www.worldofcoffee.org, with early bird discounts available until March 31, 2025. SCA members receive exclusive registration discounts.

Interested in Exhibiting or Sponsorship? Space is limited, and past events have sold out. Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with 13,000+ coffee professionals. Contact Margaret Andreucetti at margareta@sca.coffee or sponsorships@sca.coffee. Live floor plan access is available here.

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting initiatives that drive specialty coffee as a thriving, equitable, and sustainable industry. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, the SCA supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working worldwide, the SCA elevates coffee quality standards while connecting a growing global community.

To sponsor and support the World of Coffee and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorships@sca.coffee. Learn more at www.sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: World of Coffee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire