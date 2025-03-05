CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Partners with Oryx Industries to Protect Their Customers Critical Infrastructure Endpoints from Dangerous Cyberattacks

Strategic Collaboration Brings Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity to Operational Technology Environments

Oryx Industries, a leading provider of trailblazing cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), integrating the ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT (AZT PROTECT) solution into its award-winning security portfolio. This collaboration brings an AI-driven, critical infrastructure solution to South African businesses and organizations who are looking to protect all Operational Technology (OT) endpoints from both known and unknown cyber threats.

Tackling the Growing Threat Landscape

As cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, industrial systems and enterprise networks become more sophisticated, OT environments remain highly vulnerable. AZT PROTECT provides a comprehensive, autonomous security layer that neutralizes threats in real time-without disrupting operations.

"Traditional security solutions are no longer enough to safeguard industrial control systems and OT environments from today's cyber threats," said Pranavan Chetty, Leadership Team, Oryx Industries. "By partnering with ARIA Cybersecurity, we are equipping our clients with an AI-powered, proactive defense system that doesn't just detect threats-it stops them before they cause damage."

Why AZT PROTECT?

AI-Driven Threat Prevention - Detects and eliminates ransomware, malware, and zero-day threats before they infiltrate.

Full OT Endpoint Security- Protects industrial control systems, SCADA networks, IoT devices and critical infrastructure.

Zero Trust Architecture - Blocks unauthorized access before a breach can occur.

Seamless Integration - Works without disrupting operations or requiring hardware changes.

A Future-Proof Cybersecurity Partnership

This partnership reinforces Oryx Industries' commitment to providing globally accredited and trusted security solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"I am delighted about our partnership with Oryx Industries.

Together, we deliver unparalleled capability to protect critical infrastructure and production environments of our clients. This collaboration empowers us to safeguard their operations with cutting-edge solutions, keep focus on their business objectives, and ensure our client's peace of mind." Greg Pysher, SVP Global Sales ARIA Cybersecurity

Oryx Industries powers their new AZT PROTECT product with the intelligence, insights, adaptability, implementation specialization, management and after sales support that sets this cybersecurity firm apart. Organizations can ensure uninterrupted operations, regulatory compliance, and absolute cybersecurity resilience.

"As cyber threats grow more aggressive and complex, protecting OT environments requires more than just traditional defenses. Our partnership with ARIA Cybersecurity gives us the power to ensure that all client OT endpoints are secured against both known and emerging threats. We're not just defending against cyber risks-we're proactively eliminating them. This collaboration underscores Oryx Industries' commitment to providing world-class cybersecurity solutions that keep critical infrastructure and enterprise operations secure." Joey Moodley, CEO, Oryx Industries

For more information about Oryx Industries and its cybersecurity solutions, visit www.oryxind.co.za

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Media Contact:

ARIA Cybersecurity Inc.

Gary Southwell

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

