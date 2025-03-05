Roboteon to Rock ProMat 2025 with Live Demos of Robots From Multiple OEMs Managed by One Integrated Software Platform

Powerful Solution Helps Companies Achieve Robot and Warehouse Automation Strategies Faster, Better and More Economically

Roboteon, provider of a powerful software platform for warehouse robot enablement and faster achievement of automation strategies, announced this week that it will hold live demos of the advanced capabilities of its software platform across multiple OEMs for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and robotics pick arms (Cobots).

The demos, delivered at the show at the bottom of each hour at Booth E12020 and also on-demand, will showcase many of the advanced capabilities of the Roboteon solution, and do so across equipment from multiple hardware providers, such that they operate together as if a single fleet on a unified platform.

"We are quite confident there will be nothing like this live demo on the ProMat show floor," said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Roboteon, adding that this will give attendees a unique hands-on experience with these advanced technologies.

The advanced capabilities that will be on display during the demos include:

Rapid integration of robot systems with enterprise software such as WMS and WES

Certified integration of the Roboteon Platform with SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management).

Interoperability across robots of different types and from different vendors.

Advanced capabilities to integrate, manage, orchestrate and optimize robot-enabled warehouse processes.

A broad portfolio of configurable execution applications using robots, including piece, case and pallet picking, replenishment and many others.

Innovative use of advanced simulation to improve decision-making at multiple time horizons to enhance both planning and execution, leveraging "digital twin" technology.

Broad use of AI and ML across the platform to optimize the release of work to the floor and how it is executed.

These powerful capabilities deliver many benefits to companies, including faster realization of warehouse automation strategies, more rapid time-to-value, improved productivity and throughput, and much greater flexibility over time.

In addition to all the booth activity, Roboteon will be delivering a ProMat 2025 educational session on "How AI/ML and Simulation are Transforming Robotic Order Fulfillment and Warehouse Automation," at 11:30 AM on Tuesday March 18, at the Robotics Theater.

About Roboteon

Roboteon Inc. is a unique market innovator whose vision is to enable rapid deployment and efficient operation of robotics in distribution. Our software platform enables interoperability across robotic technologies and vendors. It also optimizes order planning, picking and other process execution while automatically considering dynamic conditions such as robot and human resource capacities on the floor. Combined with deep domain expertise, our technology speeds time-to-value and supports agile change. You can learn more at www.roboteon.com.

Media Contact

Dan Gilmore

Roboteon

dgilmore@roboteon.com

SOURCE: Roboteon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire