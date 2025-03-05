Moov Financial, Inc.: Moov Financial and SouthState Bank Enable Real-Time Push and Pull to Debit

Collaboration provides Moov's customers and resellers with funds-in/funds-out capabilities for eligible debit cards and faster card acquiring settlement speeds

Moov Financial, a leading provider of modern payment processing infrastructure, today announced a relationship with SouthState Corporation (NYSE:SSB), ranked among the top 30 largest banks in the United States, to allow Moov's customers to benefit from near-instant online payments via funds-in/funds-out capabilities to eligible debit cards through Moov's direct processor integrations to the major card networks Visa and Mastercard.

Through this relationship, customers can now transfer funds almost instantly from their bank accounts to their Moov Wallet using their linked debit card and card network debit rails. Similarly, users can quickly move money from their Moov Wallet back to their bank accounts by leveraging their linked debit cards, providing a seamless and near-instant transfer experience in both directions.

These capabilities will be supported by Moov's direct integration to Visa Direct and Mastercard Send, transforming traditional multi-day transfer processes into seamless, near-real-time transactions.

"When account-to-account transfers typically take three to five days, offering real-time transfer options for consumers and small businesses is a game-changer," said Wade Arnold, CEO of Moov. "Real-time money movement demands real-time oversight and reconciliation, and the collaboration between Moov, SouthState Bank, and Google Cloud can position entities to be prepared for emerging standards while allowing for integrated oversight and governance."

The Moov and SouthState Bank relationship will also improve payment data management by using Google Cloud's data and analytics capabilities through the introduction of Moov's Data Sync technology. This new solution enables real-time data streaming, replacing traditional daily batch file processes to enhance efficiency and risk management. By utilizing BigQuery, Google Cloud's unified data platform, and Looker, Google Cloud's complete AI for BI platform for data analytics and reporting capabilities, both organizations can access a consistent and secure shared dataset. The integration with Analytics Hub, Google Cloud's data exchange platform, enhances customer data privacy by advancing data-sharing practices via BigQuery encrypted connections.

"We are proud of our relationship with Moov to bring near-instant payment access to more and more businesses," said Kurt Shreiner, Executive Vice President and President of SouthState's Corporate Financial Services. "Combining Moov's innovative technology with SouthState's payments capabilities delivers an unmatched solution for modern payments."

"This is a powerful example of how Google Analytics Hub can transform how organizations collaborate on data by enabling secure, cost-effective sharing directly within BigQuery," said Toby Brown, Head of Global Banking Solutions, Google Cloud. "This innovation strengthens relationships across industries by ensuring privacy with zero data movement. For financial data, this approach is particularly critical, allowing secure, near-real-time sharing of risk and compliance information without exposing or duplicating sensitive data."

With Moov's technology and SouthState Bank's infrastructure, businesses can be positioned for a competitive edge in today's fast-paced and evolving payments landscape.

About Moov

Moov is a next-generation payments platform, born in the cloud and built from the network layer up to make payments easier for technology companies. With Moov, businesses accept, store, send, and spend money - all through one simple integration. Moov is driven by a give-first mindset and supports a thriving network of developers with open-source projects and a growing community. Discover how Moov can transform your payment operations at moov.io .

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation (NYSE:SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, and Virginia. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

CONTACT:

Janell Yancey

janell@moov.io

SOURCE: Moov Financial, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire