BCM One's Pure IP Mobile Connect for Webex Go Now Available

BCM One, a leading global provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today the availability of Pure IP Mobile Connect for Webex Go, which allows users to leverage Pure IP as a Certified Mobile Calling Provider for Webex Go.

The solution, powered by Tango Networks, extends the capabilities of Pure IP Mobile Connect to Webex Calling to provide a secure, compliant, and flexible way to stay connected on the go. The integration seamlessly adds Pure IP Cloud Connect-enabled business numbers on the personal mobile devices of Webex Calling subscribers. This enables a BYOD model without compromising security or compliance, and all devices are managed centrally through Webex Control Hub.

"Our Pure IP Mobile Connect for Webex Go keeps mobile and remote workers connected to Webex Calling in the way that works best for them," stated Diana Florea, Director of Product Management at BCM One. "They can make and receive business calls through their phones' native dialer for a smooth, app-free experience, or they can use Webex mid-call features with the Webex app."

More information on Pure IP Mobile Connect for Webex Go is available on BCM One's Pure IP website.

