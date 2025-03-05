Swiss Resource Capital AG Welcomes Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. as a New Client

Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU)(OTCQX:ASCUF)(ISIN:CA04058Q1054) as a new client.

"Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. as a new customer. With our many years of experience and an extensive network, we offer you a unique platform to effectively represent the company and reach your target group in a targeted manner. Our goal is to sustainably strengthen your brand in the financial world and significantly increase your reach," says Jochen Staiger, Managing Director of Swiss Resource Capital AG.

Jochen Staiger continues: "We at Swiss Resource Capital AG offer access to over 85,000 followers and work together with leading stock market portals such as Smartbroker AG and Wallstreet-Online.de as a premium partner. We maximize your reach with customized roadshows in European financial centers, exclusive commodity reports and specialized IP-TV channels such as Rohstoff-TV and Commodity-TV. Supplemented by the SRC Mining Special Situations Certificate, we offer our customers comprehensive opportunities to successfully present their projects and address investors in a targeted manner. In Swiss Resource Capital AG, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. has found a strong partner for communications and investor relations in the DACH region."

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented: "Arizona Sonoran Copper Company is pleased to further expand its presence in the DACH region through its business relationship with Swiss Resource Capital AG. Their expertise in investor relations, organizing successful road shows and their impressive reach enhancement will be instrumental in contributing to our success. We look forward to beginning our strong partnership and celebrating future successes together."

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company's 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

About Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC")

Swiss Resource Capital AG is a leading investor relations and communications firm based in Switzerland specializing in publicly traded resource companies from Canada, the United States and Australia. With extensive industry knowledge and a strong network, the company provides effective investor relations services.

SRC supports both clients and investors with targeted communication strategies and modern digital channels. The company specializes in organizing and executing exclusive roadshows throughout Europe, enabling companies to engage directly with investors and build trust in their projects.

SRC ensures that investors are informed about the latest developments and helps resource companies maximize their visibility and reach. Overall, Swiss Resource Capital AG makes a decisive contribution to the capital market strategy of resource companies and helps them to reach their full potential.

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger & Marc Ollinger

info@resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch

https://www.european-roadshows.com/de

https://www.rohstoff-reports.com/

https://www.commodity-tv.com/

YouTube

Disclaimer SRC AG: https://www.resource-capital.ch/en/disclaimer/

SOURCE: Swiss Resource Capital AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire