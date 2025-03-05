Team Cymru Launches New Insights Threat Feed to Transform Security Operations

New Solution Combines 40M Daily IP Classifications With 2,000+ Contextual Tags to Slash False Positives and Streamline Security Operations

Team Cymru , a global leader in external threat intelligence, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Insights Threat Feed. This innovative solution is designed to address the critical challenges faced by cybersecurity analysts, providing unparalleled visibility of threats with actionable intelligence to enhance organizational security postures.

Analysts working within financial institutions, global technology organizations, and governments across the globe are inundated with vast amounts of data, leading to alert fatigue and difficulty in distinguishing genuine threats from false positives - ultimately leading to security breaches, fines, and the fallout from cyber attacks.

The Insights Threat Feed tackles these issues head-on by delivering real-time, context-rich intelligence. By accurately classifying and categorizing over 40 million IPs daily and providing more than 2,000 unique contextual tags, analysts can prioritize incidents effectively and reduce false positives, enabling faster responses, more efficient workflows, and stronger defenses.

Integration complexity is another significant hurdle for security teams. The Insights Threat Feed is delivered in the global industry standard STIX/TAXII format, ensuring seamless integration with leading Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) systems. Our technology partner integrations include Google SecOps, Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, Tines, ThreatQuotient, and Cyware, and the seamless deployment across all of them allows organizations to enhance their security infrastructure without additional overhead.

"We understand the challenges that analysts face daily, from managing multiple threat feeds to staying ahead of emerging threats," said Jeff Vosburg, COO of Team Cymru. "The Insights Threat Feed is our response to these challenges, providing a comprehensive, real-time solution that empowers analysts to focus on what matters most - protecting their organizations."

By consolidating multiple threat feeds into a single, actionable source, the Insights Threat Feed simplifies security operations and reduces the complexity associated with managing disparate data sources. This holistic approach ensures that security teams have access to the most accurate and up-to-date intelligence, enabling proactive defense measures against sophisticated threat actors.

"Threat intelligence is only valuable if it can be operationalized effectively," said Anuj Goel, CEO and co-founder of Cyware. "Our partnership with Team Cymru enables our mutual customers to seamlessly incorporate Team Cymru's rich threat context into their security workflows, dramatically improving their ability to identify and respond to genuine threats."

About Team Cymru

Team Cymru's mission to Save and Improve Human Lives is fulfilled by empowering security teams around the world to track and disrupt the most sophisticated bad actors and malevolent infrastructures. Powered by the Pure Signal platform, the largest source of context-enriched external threat intelligence, our Enterprise and Government customers gain real-time visibility of vulnerabilities and malicious internet activity beyond network borders to proactively close security gaps and accelerate incident response across organizations and third-party ecosystems. Its Community Services provides no-cost threat detection, alerting, DDoS mitigation, and threat intelligence to more than 140 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. Learn more at https://team-cymru.com .

