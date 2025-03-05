CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Accelerates FinOps Excellence With FOCUS Compliant Multi-Cloud Dashboards

Bringing Clarity, Standardization, and Efficiency to Multi-Cloud Cost Governance

CoreStack, a global leader in AI-powered multi-cloud governance solutions, is proud to introduce FOCUS-compliant dashboards as part of its FinOps suite. This latest innovation marks a significant step forward in standardizing cloud financial operations, simplifying cost visibility, and enhancing financial accountability across multi-cloud environments.

For enterprises managing cloud spend across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud, inconsistent cost and usage data formats have long posed a challenge. CoreStack's new FOCUS-compliant dashboards resolve this complexity, delivering standardized, automated, and actionable insights that empower FinOps teams to optimize cloud financial performance with greater efficiency.

"At CoreStack, we understand that financial accountability in the cloud era requires both precision and simplicity. Our FOCUS-compliant dashboards bring a new level of clarity and control to multi-cloud cost management, enabling enterprises to make smarter, data-driven decisions. This advancement reaffirms our commitment to equipping businesses with cutting-edge FinOps solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and financial success" said Robert Ford, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack.

What is FOCUS?

The FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS) is an open-source framework designed to standardize cloud cost and usage data across providers. By aligning with FOCUS-compliant terminology, taxonomy, and metrics, organizations can eliminate inconsistencies, simplify financial reporting, and achieve a unified view of multi-cloud costs.

How CoreStack is Leading FOCUS-Driven FinOps

With its latest enhancements, CoreStack's FinOps solution delivers:

Standardized Cost and Usage Data - A unified dashboard consolidating multi-cloud cost data across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle Cloud.

Configurable Dashboards & Reports - Flexible reporting capabilities that support both FOCUS-compliant and provider-specific cost visualizations.

Automated Reporting & Cost Insights - AI-driven, proactive cost anomaly detection and scheduled reports aligned with FOCUS standards.

Future-Ready FinOps Capabilities - Full support for FOCUS 1.0 with seamless compatibility for future framework versions.

Why This Matters for Enterprises, MSPs & FinOps Teams

By leveraging CoreStack's FOCUS-compliant dashboards, enterprises, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Cloud Consulting Partners can:

Reduce manual efforts in multi-cloud cost normalization and reporting.

Improve data accuracy and consistency across diverse billing structures.

Enhance decision-making with real-time, standardized insights.

Foster stronger collaboration between Finance, Engineering, and Cloud Governance teams.

Experience FOCUS-Driven FinOps Today

CoreStack continues to lead the charge in FinOps innovation, delivering industry-first capabilities that transform cloud cost governance. Get in touch today to see FOCUS-compliant FinOps in action.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a global leader in AI-powered cloud governance, providing enterprises with intelligent, automated, and scalable solutions to optimize cloud operations, ensure compliance, and enhance security. Backed by industry-leading investors and trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, CoreStack enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their cloud investments. For more information, visit corestack.io.

