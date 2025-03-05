BedRock Analytics: Bedrock and SPINS Partner to Drive Wellness-Focused CPG Insights

Bedrock Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SPINS, a leading provider of wellness-focused data, analytics, and insights for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry.

This collaboration integrates SPINS' comprehensive wellness-focused data and insights with Bedrock's advanced analytics platform, creating new efficiencies and enhancing decision-making for CPG brands working with Bedrock. By combining SPINS' expertise in natural, conventional, organic, and specialty retail data with Bedrock's unique AI-powered platform, shared customers will have frictionless access to insights that drive retail sales.

This partnership not only enhances speed and efficiency but also provides deeper retail intelligence. With access to SPINS' expansive dataset, brands can identify emerging consumer preferences and capture growth opportunities in health-forward market segments, all while benefiting from a streamlined integration into their existing workflows.

"Our customers value simplicity, clarity, and actionable insights. By partnering with SPINS, we're able to combine our cutting-edge analytics platform with SPINS' deep retail and wellness data and insights, enabling joint clients to unlock even greater value from their data. Together, we're enhancing decision-making and empowering brands to drive growth more effectively," said Will Salcido, CEO & Co-Founder of Bedrock Analytics.

"Speed to insight is a top priority for our customers, and for SPINS. It accelerates growth, strengthens value, and transforms data into intelligence," said Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "Enabling Bedrock is a great example of our commitment to our customers and to the industry."

This partnership also paves the way for future Bedrock enhancements, including entry-level packages designed for smaller brands. These will provide even more opportunities for CPG companies of all sizes to take advantage of the powerful data integration between Bedrock and SPINS.

For Existing Bedrock Customers:

To learn more about how SPINS data can be integrated into your workflows, contact your Account Manager or email cs@bedrockanalytics.com.

For more information, please visit www.bedrockanalytics.com/spinspartnership or reach out to spins@bedrockanalytics.com to request a demo and explore how this integration can support your business.

About Bedrock Analytics:

Bedrock Analytics provides cutting-edge analytics solutions for the CPG industry. Our platform transforms complex data into actionable insights, empowering businesses to drive growth and efficiency. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Bedrock Analytics is redefining how companies harness data for smarter decision-making. For more information, visit www.bedrockanalytics.com

About SPINS:

SPINS is a leading provider of wellness-focused data and intelligence, empowering retailers, and brands to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the natural products industry. With a comprehensive suite of solutions, SPINS helps businesses drive growth and innovation while delivering better-for-you products to consumers. For more information, visit SPINS.com.

