West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") today announced that it has received approval of the Nevada North Exploration Plan of Operations ("EPoO") from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

This is a significant permitting milestone for the Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) and expands the amount of disturbance allowed for exploration drilling and other activities to 250 acres, from the current 5 acres allowed under the current permitting. The BLM announced the decision by posting a positive Record of Decision (ROD) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) regarding the Exploration Plan of Operations.

Key Highlights:

The EPoO will allow for up to 250 acres of combined surface disturbance to be undertaken within the EPoO boundary compared to the 5 acres allowed under current permitting.

This decision will allow the construction of new roads and cross-country trails and drill pads.

Exploration activities will include:

Mineral exploration activities and condemnation drilling.

Metallurgical characterization and testing via bulk sampling and test pitting and/or a large diameter drill core program.

Hydrogeologic investigations to support baseline characterization including installation of groundwater characterization wells, an exploration water supply well, Vibrating Wire Piezometers (VWPs), and surface water instrumentation.

Geotechnical investigations, including drilling and related sampling, bulk sampling of excavations, and test pits.

Infiltration testing via soil borings and test pitting.

Surge is committed to implementing numerous environmental protection measures while performing exploration activities with a focus on reducing or eliminating potential environmental impacts.

Reclamation activities will be conducted concurrently with exploration activities when portions of the disturbed areas are no longer needed. Surge will begin reclamation within inactive exploration areas at the earliest practicable time.

An appropriate bond will be posted to ensure the completion of site reclamation.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, "We are obviously very pleased with the decision of the BLM approving our EPoO permit application for the NNLP and want to thank the BLM for the many months of work in getting to this decision. We have developed our spring/summer drill plan for 2025 and are looking forward to the drilling season and updating our Mineral Resource Estimate later in Q4 2025."

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The Project focuses on exploring clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering the electric vehicles of tomorrow. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration, contributing significantly to the sustainable future of the electric vehicle industry. At Surge Battery Metals, we are not just exploring minerals; we are pioneering the path to a cleaner and more sustainable future, driving innovation in the lithium sector, and contributing to the evolution of the electric vehicle industry.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first three rounds of drilling on the Project, completed in 2022, 2023, and 2024, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1500 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent, while wide drill spacing allows for significant upside to occur during infill drilling. The Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 8.65 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 2,951 ppm Li at a 1,250 ppm cutoff.

