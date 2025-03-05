Energy Harvesting System Market worth $0.94 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy harvesting system market is expected to reach USD 0.94 billion by 2030 from USD 0.61 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The energy harvesting system is a technology that allows the collection, storage, and conversion of ambient energy sources like solar, thermal, vibration, and radio frequency into electrical power. These systems are extensively used in industries like building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial automation, transportation, security, and agriculture & smart farming. The market for the energy harvesting system is witnessing noteworthy growth primarily owing to growing needs for self-sustaining and sustainable electronic products, the speedy proliferation of IoT and wireless sensor networks, and growth in ultra-low-power electronics and energy storage devices.

The building & home automation segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The building & home automation segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the energy harvesting system market throughout the forecast period due to the growing usage of smart building technologies, energy efficiency regulations, and the high demand for green power solutions. The increasing deployment of smart sensors, automated lighting, HVAC systems, and IoT-enabled devices in modern buildings necessitates reliable, self-sustaining power solutions, driving the demand for energy harvesting systems. Additionally, government policies and sustainability mandates promoting energy-efficient buildings encourage the adoption of energy-harvesting solutions to minimize dependence on traditional power sources and optimize energy consumption. Furthermore, the rising focus on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing sustainability in both residential and commercial buildings has significantly boosted the demand for green power solutions, further accelerating the adoption of energy harvesting technologies. By ensuring continuous and eco-friendly power generation, energy harvesting systems are playing a crucial role in shaping the future of smart and sustainable building infrastructure.

The vibration energy harvesting segment is expected to exhibit the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The vibration energy harvesting segment is expected to exhibit the second-highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the market for energy harvesting systems over the forecast period due to its growing acceptance in industrial, automotive, and infrastructure applications. Vibration energy harvesting technology transforms mechanical vibrations from machinery, vehicles, and structure movements into usable electrical power, and hence, it is appropriate for powering wireless sensors, IoT devices, and remote monitoring systems. The increasing deployment of predictive maintenance technologies across various manufacturing, aerospace, and transport industries is placing pressure on industries to adopt autonomous self-powered sensor networks that have no need to be replaced regularly with batteries. The growth of smart infrastructure applications, such as bridges, railway lines, and highways, further accelerates the adoption of vibration-based energy harvesting technology to improve structure health monitoring and provide real-time data collection capabilities. The automotive sector is also witnessing increased integration of vibration energy harvesters in electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs) to achieve maximum energy efficiency and vehicle performance. Furthermore, piezoelectric, electromagnetic, and electrostatic energy harvesting technologies are improving the efficiency of energy conversion, as well as their applicability in different environments. As industries continue to emphasize energy efficiency and sustainability, the adoption of vibration energy harvesting technology is expected to gain traction, driving market growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the energy harvesting system industry throughout the forecast period due to the technological advancements of the region, early adoption of new energy solutions, and high investments in smart infrastructure. Rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions in industry verticals, including industrial automation, consumer electronics, healthcare, and smart buildings, is driving market expansion. Moreover, the expansion of IoT-based devices and wireless sensor networks across industries, including transportation, defense, and smart cities, also drives market expansion for energy harvesting technologies to a greater extent. Additionally, government support in terms of incentives and regulation for energy efficiency, sustainability, and huge research and development budgetary allocations to renewable energy products are among the drivers of market growth. The presence of top industry players, sophisticated semiconductor fabrication technology, and partnerships between technology companies and research institutions remain to propel technological advancements in energy harvesting technologies. In addition, the growing use of wearable technology, electric vehicles, and industrial automation in North America is driving demand for self-sustaining and battery-free devices.

The major players in the energy harvesting system companies include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), EnOcean GmbH (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US).

