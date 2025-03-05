Sydney, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Hubbed, a global leader in PUDO (Pick-Up Drop-Off) technology and logistics solutions, has announced the launch of ParcelPoint NA, its North American PUDO network. Initially rolling out across 1,400 locations and scaling to 4,000 by year-end, ParcelPoint NA will offer seamless click-and-collect and returns services for e-commerce consumers and retailers across the region.

To support the establishment of this expansive network, Hubbed has partnered with CMSI World, a well-regarded logistics provider with a proven track record. CMSI World's CEO, Frank Coccia, brings decades of experience and long-standing relationships with carriers and 3PLs who will oversee the efficient management of parcel volumes across the network.

The ParcelPoint NA platform will act as a comprehensive solution for retailers, carriers, and consumers, seamlessly connecting all stakeholders and delivering a superior e-commerce experience. This advanced platform continues to serve retailers through Hubbed's established ParcelPoint networks in Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

David McLean, CEO of Hubbed, expressed his excitement about the partnership and expansion:

"We are extremely delighted to be partnering with CMSI World in the deployment of our PUDO platform to the North American market. This marks a distinct opportunity to offer our retail clients and their customers the ability to leverage a one-stop solution across multiple markets. The collaboration with CMSI World ensures that we have the logistical expertise and connections to manage this significant network expansion effectively."

Frank Coccia of CMSI World also shared his enthusiasm for the project:

"CMSI World is proud to support Hubbed's growth into North America. With our established relationships and deep understanding of carrier and 3PL operations, we are confident this partnership will set a new benchmark in e-commerce logistics and customer satisfaction."

This launch reinforces Hubbed's commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in last-mile logistics. By leveraging its PUDO platform, ParcelPoint NA aims to provide retailers and consumers with a reliable, flexible, and sustainable solution to manage parcel delivery and returns.

About Hubbed

Hubbed is a technology-driven logistics company providing comprehensive PUDO solutions for the first and final mile. The company's platform enables click-and-collect, parcel drop-off, and returns services through its extensive networks in Australia, the Philippines, New Zealand, and now North America. Hubbed partners with leading retailers and carriers to deliver innovative, sustainable logistics solutions worldwide.

About CMSI World

CMSI World is a logistics solutions provider specializing in carrier and 3PL integrations. With years of expertise and strong partnerships across the logistics industry, CMSI World offers innovative services designed to enhance operational efficiency and support network expansion for clients globally.

