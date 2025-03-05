Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Kate Logan, Australian High Commissioner to Canada and representatives from Australian mining companies, government and stakeholders, joined Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development Australia and SE Asia, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market in celebration of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVf4MxXeATQ

TSX and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) are home to more mining companies than any other global market, boasting a diverse range of public mining companies across various commodities and stages of development.

PDAC is a prominent advocate for the mineral exploration and development sector, an industry employing over 664,000 people and contributing $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Representing over 7,000 members globally, PDAC champions a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC's annual convention is renowned as the world's premier event for stakeholders in mineral exploration and mining.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243404

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange