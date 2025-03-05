Service Direct Announces the Launch of Affiliate Health Dashboard to Unlock Key Insights That Drive Improved Results

The Affiliate Insights Platform Health Dashboard Reveals More Actionable Call Data Than Ever Before

Fresh off the heels of its Affiliate Insights Platform launch in November 2024, Service Direct is thrilled to announce a key product upgrade: the Affiliate Health Dashboard. Health Dashboard gives affiliates crucial insights into the efficacy of their accounts based on key metrics that impact buyer and consumer outcomes, and thus affiliate payouts.

Health Dashboard represents a step change in the Pay Per Call space. Now, affiliates are armed with the data they need to track KPI trends, benchmark their performance amongst peers, and identify which calls are driving success and which are weighing down their campaigns.

Here are just some of the things Health Dashboard unlocks:

Track Performance Over Time : Trendline metrics for KPIs, such as Service Needed Rate and Quality Rate, provide a clear view of campaign performance trends.

Compare Against Peers : Peer performance gauges offer insights into how an affiliate's performance stacks up against competitors in our network.

Optimize With Precision: Filter and search tools highlight high-quality calls and flag underperforming ones to drive better outcomes.

"As we've added more top-tier affiliates to our marketplace, it was clear they were starving for better insights into how they could improve their campaigns and maximize their success on our platform," said Matt Buchanan, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. "We believe our Affiliate Health Dashboard will revolutionize the way affiliates learn about the calls they are generating and optimize their efforts to improve results for buyers, consumers, and themselves."

Learn More About the Affiliate Insights Platform and Health Dashboard

Visit https://servicedirect.com/affiliate-insights-platform/ .

About Service Direct

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer-initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.

