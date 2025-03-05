Spekit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity, Reflecting the Future of Enablement

Spekit, the leader in just-in-time enablement, today announced a refreshed brand identity that embodies the intelligence, versatility, and simplicity of its platform.

The Next-Gen Enablement Platform: Spekit 2.0

Meet the sleeker, faster, rebranded Spekit.

Spekit's brand transformation underscores its commitment to providing intuitive, AI-driven enablement solutions built for the "Change Economy," where agility and speed are crucial for success. In today's AI-driven world, businesses must adapt at lightning speed, and traditional enablement approaches simply cannot keep up. Spekit empowers organizations to not just keep pace but thrive in this environment by delivering instant, contextual knowledge fueled by the power of AI.

"This rebrand represents far more than just a new look," said Spekit CEO and co-founder Melanie Fellay. "It visually captures our growth and leadership as an AI innovator in the enablement industry. The new design mirrors the intelligence, adaptability, and seamless experience Spekit is known for while signaling our bold vision for the future of enablement."

Central to the new identity is an evolved emblem inspired by Spekit's octopus mascot. This emblem symbolizes the platform's ability to act as a centralized brain, with tentacles extending to deliver knowledge seamlessly across an organization's technology stack. Spekit leverages AI to gather contextual signals and provide intelligent recommendations and answers in any tool. This sophisticated approach to contextual enablement sets Spekit apart as a leader in the industry.

The refreshed identity features:

Clear and approachable typography

A vibrant and balanced color palette

Fluid gradients that convey movement

"Every choice in our refreshed identity was made with intention," said Donny Wilson, Senior Brand Designer at Spekit. "It's a brand that thinks like Spekit: intelligent, agile, and there for you in the moments that matter."

With this brand evolution, Spekit solidifies its position as the leading AI-powered enablement platform for the modern enterprise. By delivering contextual knowledge and guidance where and when it's needed most, Spekit empowers revenue teams to perform at their best and drive exceptional business results. In the age of AI, Spekit is not just the future of enablement - it's the key to unlocking peak performance.

Learn more about Spekit's mission to redefine enablement here.

