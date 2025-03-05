Rekortan Products Earn USDA Certified Biobased Product Labels

Rekortan ®, an industry-leading running track surface from Advanced Polymer Technology (APT) , announced three of its polyurethane-based products have earned the right to display U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product labels , which highlight the percentage of a product's biobased content.

Rekortan Logo



"We are proud to earn this important certification for our products since it aligns with APT's commitment to the environment," said Frank Lucarelli, the Senior Scientist behind Rekortan's Track Systems.

The following Rekortan products will now display USDA Certified Biobased Product labels:

Qualipur 152 with 48% biobased content. This two-component, solvent-free, low viscosity polyurethane primer cures using chemical cross-linking to produce a thin mil primer with excellent abrasion characteristics to many chemical compounds. Qualipur 152's superior adhesion properties make it an ideal primer for many substrates.

Qualipur 5050 with 35% biobased content. This two-component, polyurethane-based coating is designed for use in conjunction with rubber granules to create a non-porous sports surface.

Qualipur 5052 with 75% biobased content. This two-component, polyurethane-based coating was developed with a high renewable and low VOC content. Qualipur 5052 can be applied in a single application. It creates a non-porous force reduction layer for sports surfaces.

"We're dedicated to providing our clients with more sustainable track surface options," said Tim Jordan, Vice President and General Manager at Rekortan. "All three products have a higher percentage of biobased content than our competitors, which supports our commitment to high standards and quality control."

The USDA has established minimum biobased content standards for multiple product categories. A product must meet or exceed the minimum biobased content percentage in its given category to qualify for this type of certification. Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, an initiative created to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products in the United States. The purpose of the label is to make it easy for consumers to locate and compare biobased products for purchase. By choosing a USDA Certified Biobased Product, the consumer can be assured that the USDA and the federal government stand behind the accuracy of the percent of biobased ingredients highlighted on the label.

Rekortan's parent company, Sport Group , is committed to green technology and invests more in research and development than any other company in its industry. All of Rekortan's track systems feature biobased ingredients. Its flagship system, Rekortan Gel Series , is the greenest track system in the world. It's made from 84% renewable and recyclable content and manufactured using an enzyme process that requires minimal electricity consumption.

For more information about Rekortan's commitment to sustainability, visit www.rekortan.com/leadership-green-technology .

ABOUT Rekortan®

Rekortan is the original synthetic track. Since its debut in 1969, Rekortan has delivered quality, consistency and record-breaking speed to make it the most trusted and chosen track brand. Rekortan's chemistry and construction knowledge is the deepest in the industry. Rekortan is manufactured by Sport Group's manufacturing division, Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.rekortan.com .

###





SOURCE: Rekortan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire