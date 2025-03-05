Intelligent Waves Awarded Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in the 2025 Cybersecurity Annual Awards Competition

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2025 17:02 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it was recognized as the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in 2025 for its cyber defense solutions.

As one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the defense community, IW is leading the charge in safeguarding national security through breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking solutions. IW relentlessly focuses on innovation and develops mission-critical solutions that protect classified systems, enable secure global operations, and outmaneuver the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated, "We are honored to be named one of the Most Innovative Cybersecurity companies in the 2025 Annual Awards competition. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation and developing mission-critical solutions that deliver high-impact, mission-focused solutions for our government customers."

"We congratulate Intelligent Waves on this outstanding achievement in the 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Contact Information

Gal Borenstein
CEO
gal@borensteingroup.com
703-385-8178

SOURCE: Intelligent Waves



