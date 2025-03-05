Intelligent Waves Awarded Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in the 2025 Cybersecurity Annual Awards Competition

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it was recognized as the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in 2025 for its cyber defense solutions.

Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo

Intelligent Waves (IW) Awarded Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in the 2025 Cybersecurity Annual Awards Competition.

As one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the defense community, IW is leading the charge in safeguarding national security through breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking solutions. IW relentlessly focuses on innovation and develops mission-critical solutions that protect classified systems, enable secure global operations, and outmaneuver the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated, "We are honored to be named one of the Most Innovative Cybersecurity companies in the 2025 Annual Awards competition. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation and developing mission-critical solutions that deliver high-impact, mission-focused solutions for our government customers."

"We congratulate Intelligent Waves on this outstanding achievement in the 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

