Jatheon Technologies Inc: Jatheon Technologies Announces iMessage Capture and Archive on Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon Technologies, a leader in messaging compliance software, today announced the launch of its latest offering - a solution to capture, retain, search and supervise iMessages.



With iMessage being widely used for business communication, organizations across industries, including financial services, must ensure these messages are properly captured, retained, and accessible. Whether for compliance or internal investigations, businesses need a solution to meet legal and regulatory obligations while maintaining full oversight of their communications. This iMessage archiving product is designed to help organizations comply with key regulations and reduce the risks associated with off-channel communications.

Jatheon's new data connector for iMessage provides automated capture and archiving of iMessages, including edited messages, deleted messages, reactions, multimedia, and complete metadata. All messages are captured in an immutable format. The solution offers advanced search capabilities, legal holds, supervision, and seamless integration with existing data archiving systems. Customers can choose to capture iMessages and store them on their own infrastructure or archive them on Jatheon Cloud.

"Our customers need a reliable solution to capture and manage iMessages for compliance audits and ediscovery," said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon. "We were aware of the challenges associated with complex integrations and deployment schedules, so we wanted a product that can be deployed effortlessly without affecting IT departments".

With this latest addition, Jatheon continues to solidify its position as a comprehensive archiving provider for enterprises, financial firms, government agencies, and organizations seeking to enhance data governance and regulatory compliance.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

