Say Hello to More Deals & More Opportunities: Forman Mills Expands with New Stores & Jobs

Forman Mills Expands, Creating Nearly 1,000 New Jobs and Bringing Deep Discounts to More Communities

Forman Mills, Inc. is proud to announce the successful closing of its lease acquisition deal with Big Lots Stores, LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC, securing key retail locations as part of Big Lots' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. This strategic move positions Forman Mills for significant expansion, strengthening its footprint in key markets across New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Under the agreement, Forman Mills has officially assumed several former Big Lots leases, allowing the company to bring its deep discount retail model to new communities. The transaction was finalized following extensive negotiations and approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

"This is a milestone moment for Forman Mills," said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills, Inc. "We are excited to expand our presence and continue delivering unbeatable deals to families across the country. The addition of these new locations is a testament to our commitment to growth and serving value conscious shoppers in new and existing markets."

With this acquisition, Forman Mills will:

Expand its footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, adding to its existing store base.

Preserve jobs and create new employment opportunities in these regions.

ntroduce its signature "More for Less" shopping experience to a broader customer base.

The lease assignments were facilitated by Gordon Brothers, a leader in asset management and retail restructuring, which has overseen Big Lots' liquidation efforts. The transition process for the newly acquired locations is already underway, with plans to reopen stores under the Forman Mills brand starting April 2025.

Forman Mills will begin rebranding and renovating the acquired locations. Close to 1000 new jobs will be created in preparation for store openings. Additional details about grand opening events will be announced soon.

As Forman Mills continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to offering a shopping experience providing brand name clothing and home furnishings at over 80% off department store prices. Shoppers can expect incredible savings on some of the most well-known household brands, providing everyday essentials and high-quality merchandise at unbeatable prices.

