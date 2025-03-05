Regions Bank: Afterschool Special: Mother-Daughter Tutoring Team Helps Students Facing Housing Instability

The Regions Foundation and Regions Bank collaborate with an innovative program to help keep students on pace to graduate.

"I want to be with her!"

With a greeting like that, it's no wonder Mondays are Layknn Davidson's favorite day of the week.

If you're thinking the rock star shoutouts are from her high school classmates, think again. Davidson's accolades come from the elementary students she tutors through Brightlane Learning - students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

Troubled by seeing students fall behind in their schoolwork from absences due to homelessness, Sally Bindley founded Brightlane Learning in 2001. Bindley initially recruited family members and friends to tutor with her to help keep students on pace to graduate. Today, 200-plus Brightlane Learning volunteers tutor more than 750 kindergarten through twelfth-grade students across 30-plus schools and shelters.

"As homelessness and housing instability in Indianapolis rise, Brightlane is supporting a growing number of students," said Kelly Coker, Chief Operating and Program officer with the nonprofit. "And, as resources for students facing homelessness decrease, support from our community partners and volunteers becomes especially important. We're incredibly grateful to our community funders and dedicated volunteers who help ensure we can provide critical support and guidance to each and every student we serve."

Last September, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit primarily funded by Regions Bank, joined those community partners by awarding a $50,000 grant benefitting Brightlane Learning's programs and services.

Regions Bank and its associates in Indianapolis have also worked with Brightlane Learning since 2016, providing financial contributions, conducting school supplies drives and by volunteering.

Davidson's volunteerism began three years ago following a text from a fellow tutor.

"I thought it sounded pretty cool, so I decided to try it to see if I liked it," she explained. "And, obviously, I did since we're still doing it."

"We" - just who was that texter and fellow tutor? Layknn's mom, Amanda Henriott.

"I found out about Brightlane Learning when Layknn was a baby," said Henriott. "I tutored full-time at the time. I loved what they were doing, and I had such a good time doing it. When I returned to work, I thought, 'If I ever get the chance to do this again, I will.'"

Fourteen years later, she did.

Each week, mother and daughter head to the Salvation Army's Barton Center apartments for their one-hour tutoring session. Amanda works with Matchbook Learning students weekly as well.

Yes, the sessions are devoted to developing and improving academic skills, but there's far more to them.

"I usually begin by touching base, seeing how their week is going, seeing how school is going," Henriott said. "We'll then do their writing prompt - something like, 'Would you prefer to play in a pile of leaves or a pile of snow?' I try to make it the most fun the child has each week."

"Tutoring has taught me to be more inclusive with everybody."

Layknn Davidson

"They may not have a younger person they can talk to," added Davidson. "They talk to me like I'm their friend, not like an adult. It's so exciting to see them and they give you a big hug."

What happens each Monday at Barton involves reading, writing and relationships - including the one between the Davidson and Henriott, known to occasionally generate a reaction from students.

"They'll say to me, 'That's your mom?'," said Davidson. "And then they go freak out and tell others. They always think it's cool we're here together."

"If she doesn't come one week, they're like, 'Where's Layknn? Where is she?'," added Henriott.

Memories the two make while tutoring remain with them, even after students transition from short-term apartments into permanent housing.

"There are kids I tutored two years ago, and I still think of them and wonder how they're doing," said Henriott. "You definitely form connections with them."

Sometimes, the students teach the tutor a thing or two about math.

"It's a very humbling experience to have a third grader solve a problem in his head before I can on paper," said Henriott. "I'll ask, 'How did you just do that in your head?' He's so, so, so smart."

Oftentimes, the students also share insightful life lessons.

"Tutoring has taught me to be more inclusive with everybody," said Davidson. "It's opened my brain to see everyone has their differences, but we're more alike than our differences."

"I want to do what I can to help solve the issue of homelessness."

Amanda Henriott

"Brightlane has shown me how passionate I am about affordable housing," said Henriott, a realtor. "I want to do what I can to help solve the issue of homelessness."

Mother and daughter have also learned more about each other thanks to the experience.

"I've raised a good person," said Henriott. "I just love how giving she is and how she's got such a big heart. I'm proud of her. "

"I like seeing how encouraging she is with the kids," said Davidson. "It's exciting to see her get to so happy when a student figures out something."

Mother and daughter typically debrief about their students' "aha!" moments on the drive home.

"It's one of the most fun hours of my entire week," said Henriott. "It's something I keep on my calendar as a non-negotiable. You really feel like you're making a difference with the students. You get out of it what you give."

"Some say it's very nice of me to do, but I don't think of it that way," added Davidson. "I'm there to have a good time with them."

But let's make one thing clear - during Brightlane Learning tutoring sessions, a good time is had by all.

Learn about more nonprofit organizations the Regions Foundation supports.

About Regions Foundation:

The Alabama-based Region Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank. To learn more about the Regions Foundation visit www.regions.com/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire