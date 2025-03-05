Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Euristiq, a software development company, specializing in IoT, AI, cloud adoption, and legacy modernization, proudly announces its achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status. This recognition highlights Euristiq's deep expertise, proven customer success, and commitment to delivering innovative and scalable solutions using Amazon Web Services (AWS).









The AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status signifies that Euristiq has demonstrated exceptional technical proficiency, completed successful AWS projects for global clients, and met AWS's rigorous standards for performance, security, and customer satisfaction.

"We constantly improve our expertise and tools to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable solutions. Our focus is on enabling clients to operate with confidence, meeting industry standards while equipping them with the technology they need to grow and innovate," said Ivan Muts, CEO and Co-Founder of Euristiq.

Benefits for Clients

Euristiq has a proven track record of delivering tailored solutions to various industries, including transportation, agriculture, and energy. From developing intelligent traffic monitoring systems for major transportation hubs to building advanced IoT solutions for agribusinesses, the company continues to create tangible, high-impact outcomes.

Euristiq's AWS Advanced Partner status brings a multitude of benefits to its clients, including:

Proven cloud expertise. Access to a team of certified AWS professionals with extensive knowledge in IoT, cloud migration, and legacy modernization.

Access to cutting-edge AWS services. Unlock advanced AWS technologies, including machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and serverless computing.

Optimized cloud infrastructure. Benefit from cost-efficient, scalable, and high-performance cloud environments designed using AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Faster time to market. Leverage Euristiq's streamlined processes and best practices to accelerate project delivery.

Enhanced security and compliance. Rely on Euristiq's expertise in AWS security standards to meet regulatory requirements like ISO.

About Euristiq

Founded in 2016, Euristiq is a trusted technology partner for companies across the globe. Specializing in IoT, cloud adoption, legacy system modernization, and bespoke software development, Euristiq helps businesses innovate and scale with confidence. The company's customer-centric approach, technical expertise, and commitment to long-term success have earned it a reputation for delivering transformative digital solutions.

To learn more about Euristiq's AWS-powered solutions, visit www.euristiq.com or contact us at hello@euristiq.com.

About AWS Partner Network (APN)

The AWS Partner Network is a global community of cloud and technology service providers that leverage AWS to build customer-centric solutions. The AWS Advanced Tier Service status is awarded to companies demonstrating high technical proficiency, customer success, and innovative cloud implementations.

